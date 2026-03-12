250 schools selected under PM SHRI in Haryana

The Haryana government has selected 250 schools under the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme. These institutions are being developed as green campuses equipped with modern learning infrastructure and digital classrooms. Of the 250 PM SHRI schools, 124 were selected in the first phase, 111 in the second, six in the third and nine in the fifth phase. (HT Photo for representation)

The achievement positions the state among the leading performers in implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. This was stated by chief secretary (CS) Anurag Rastogi during a review meeting on Wednesday. The chief secretary said the three best-performing PM SHRI schools and three Model Sanskriti Schools in the state will be honoured on Independence Day.

The recognition will cover achievements in academic excellence, infrastructure development and innovative teaching practices. He also directed the education department to chalk out the procedure for selection of these schools.

Out of 143 blocks in the state, as many as 137 are already covered under the scheme — ensuring balanced access to quality education. The remaining 24 blocks have one PM SHRI school each. The scheme carries an approved budget of ₹191.69 crore for 2025–26, of which sanctions worth ₹95.87 crore have already been received and expenditure of ₹29.78 crore incurred so far.

Rastogi said PM SHRI schools should evolve into benchmark institutions not only within Haryana but also at the national level. The government of India provides ₹2 crore fund to each PM SHRI school in the state for infrastructure improvement, covering 21 key components aimed at transforming government schools into modern centres of learning.

The CS said that district-level committees be constituted under the chairmanship of deputy commissioners and additional deputy commissioners to assess infrastructure and academic requirements of these schools and ensure timely implementation. He said that the committee members should visit the schools under their jurisdiction and identify issues and areas that require improvement. He also directed that vacant staff positions in these schools be filled at the earliest to ensure better manpower management and smooth functioning.