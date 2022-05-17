₹25-lakh relief for kin of biker killed in crash with stray cattle in Chandigarh
Over five years after a 45-year-old man was killed in a road accident involving stray cattle in Chandigarh, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded a compensation of ₹25.27 lakh to his Pinjore-based family.
The victim, Sanjeev Kumar, was riding pillion on the motorcycle of his colleague, Rajesh Kumar, while returning home from work on March 14, 2017, when the two-wheeler crashed into a stray cow. Sanjeev was severely injured in the accident and rushed to PGIMER, but could not survive.
According to the petition filed by Sanjeev’s widow Sangeeta, 35, her two children and his mother, Rajesh was driving the motorcycle rashly and as a result, lost its control when a stray cow suddenly came in front of them.
Alleging negligent driving by Rajesh, the family sought compensation of ₹70 lakh.
The family submitted Sanjeev was serving as fabrication engineer in CRG Industries, Barotiwala, Baddi, and earning ₹35,000 per month. Prior to it, he worked as in-charge, quality control department, Milestone Industry, Baddi, till October 2014.
In its response, the bike’s insurer, New India Insurance Company Limited, Chandigarh, stated that at the time of alleged accident, the driver was not holding a valid and effective driving licence. Also, the claim petition was vague, uncertain and incomplete, and the amount claimed was highly inflated and exaggerated, the insurer submitted.
However, allowing the petition, MACT awarded a compensation of ₹25.27 lakh, along with interest @7.5% per annum from the date of filing of the petition till realisation, to Sanjeev’s family. The tribunal directed the bike driver and insurer to pay the compensation jointly.
Selling substandard water purifier costs company ₹6,000
Holding a water purifier company, its retailer and service company guilty of selling a substandard product and deficiency in services, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has awarded ₹3,000 compensation to a Chandigarh resident. The commission also directed Kent RO Systems Ltd, Noida; retailer Surindra Audio Video Centre, Chandigarh; and Smart Services, Panchkula, to refund ₹14,300, the cost of a resident of Sector 34ulty water purifier, theShashi Shekhar, along with ₹3,000 as litigation costs.
GMADA razes 40-year-old illegal market in Mohali’s Phase 1, frees 4 acres
The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority on Monday carried out a demolition drive at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Market in Phase 1 and reclaimed around four acres of government land. Officials said around 50 illegal temporary shops had come up at the market over four decades back. The drive continued till 3.30 pm, amid sloganeering by protesting shopkeepers. The Bharatiya Janata Party criticised the AAP-led Punjab government for “snatching the shopkeepers' livelihood”.
Half way into May, Chandigarh tricity’s Covid cases already higher than March, April
Amid fluctuations in tricity's daily Covid-19 cases, the infection tally in May so far has already surpassed that in March and April. In March, 180 cases were reported in Chandigarh, followed by 133 in Mohali and 90 in Panchkula. Subsequently, in April, the figures had dipped to 140 in Chandigarh, 102 in Mohali and 50 in Panchkula, before climbing again in May. The last fatality was reported by Mohali on March 2.
At 31.4°C, Chandigarh experiences hottest May night since 2016
After a blistering maximum temperature of over 43C on Saturday and Sunday, Chandigarh also recorded its hottest May night since 2016 on the intervening night between Sunday and Monday. At 31.4C, the night temperature was highest since 31.5C on May 20, 2016, and also a first this year. It was officially declared as a “severe warm night” by the India Meteorological Department.
Cadre war: Give security charge back to SSP Manisha Chaudhary, Haryana tells Chandigarh admn
UT administration's decision to take away the charge of senior superintendent of police (SSP, Security) from city's first woman SSP (Traffic) Manisha Chaudhary has not gone down well with the Haryana government that has termed it “dilution of powers” of Haryana officers. In the reshuffle of IPS officers posted in the city on May 9, the charge of SSP (Security) was taken from Chaudhary and given to DANIPS-cadre officer Manoj Kumar Meena.
