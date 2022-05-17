25-lakh relief for kin of biker killed in crash with stray cattle in Chandigarh

Over five years after a 45-year-old man was killed in a road accident involving stray cattle in Chandigarh, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded a compensation of ₹25.27 lakh to his Pinjore-based family.

The victim, Sanjeev Kumar, was riding pillion on the motorcycle of his colleague, Rajesh Kumar, while returning home from work on March 14, 2017, when the two-wheeler crashed into a stray cow. Sanjeev was severely injured in the accident and rushed to PGIMER, but could not survive.

According to the petition filed by Sanjeev’s widow Sangeeta, 35, her two children and his mother, Rajesh was driving the motorcycle rashly and as a result, lost its control when a stray cow suddenly came in front of them.

Alleging negligent driving by Rajesh, the family sought compensation of ₹70 lakh.

The family submitted Sanjeev was serving as fabrication engineer in CRG Industries, Barotiwala, Baddi, and earning ₹35,000 per month. Prior to it, he worked as in-charge, quality control department, Milestone Industry, Baddi, till October 2014.

In its response, the bike’s insurer, New India Insurance Company Limited, Chandigarh, stated that at the time of alleged accident, the driver was not holding a valid and effective driving licence. Also, the claim petition was vague, uncertain and incomplete, and the amount claimed was highly inflated and exaggerated, the insurer submitted.

However, allowing the petition, MACT awarded a compensation of ₹25.27 lakh, along with interest @7.5% per annum from the date of filing of the petition till realisation, to Sanjeev’s family. The tribunal directed the bike driver and insurer to pay the compensation jointly.