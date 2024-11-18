25-year-old killed in Chandigarh hit-and-run

A 25-year-old man died in a hit-and-run accident involving an unknown vehicle at Dhanas road on Friday evening. A case under Sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered, with an investigation initiated against the unknown vehicle driver. (iStock)

Bhushan, a resident of Sahpur Colony in Sector 38, said his nephew Hardeep had left home around 6 pm on Friday, but did not return through the night.

After spending the night searching, Bhushan learnt the next morning that an unknown vehicle, heading from Dhanas Milk Colony light point towards Toga, was involved in an accident on the 200-foot road. The injured person was taken to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, for treatment.

Upon reaching the hospital, Bhushan learnt that his nephew was brought in dead, succumbing to injuries sustained in the accident.

Police have launched an investigation into the accident. According to police, they were alerted about an injured person lying on Toga Road, Dhanas. Upon reaching the location, they found the victim, who was then taken to GMSH-16 by a PCR vehicle. However, no accidental vehicle was found at the scene.

At GMSH-16, the officers confirmed that the victim, identified as Hardeep Kumar, was brought in dead. Bhushan’s statement was recorded and a case under Sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered, with an investigation initiated against the unknown vehicle driver.