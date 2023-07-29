Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 25-year-old man killed in Mohali hit-and-run, friend injured

25-year-old man killed in Mohali hit-and-run, friend injured

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jul 29, 2023 03:45 AM IST

The deceased was identified as Simran Singh, 25, a resident of Manuali village, Mohali, and the injured as Harpreet Singh, 30

A 25-year-old man was killed and his friend was injured after a speeding motorcycle hit them in Sector 82 on Friday morning.

Simran suffered serious head injury in the mishap. He was rushed to the civil hospital in Phase 6, where he died during treatment. Meanwhile, the accused motorcyclist fled the spot. (iStock)
Simran suffered serious head injury in the mishap. He was rushed to the civil hospital in Phase 6, where he died during treatment. Meanwhile, the accused motorcyclist fled the spot. (iStock)

The deceased was identified as Simran Singh, 25, a resident of Manuali village, Mohali, and the injured as Harpreet Singh, 30.

In his statement to police, Harpreet said he and Simran were on their way on a motorcycle around 9.45 am. As they reached near Sector 82, a speeding motorcycle hit their two-wheeler, causing them to fall on the road.

Simran suffered serious head injury in the mishap. He was rushed to the civil hospital in Phase 6, where he died during treatment. Meanwhile, the accused motorcyclist fled the spot.

A case under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of 50) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the unidentified accused at the Sohana police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out