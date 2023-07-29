25-year-old man killed in Mohali hit-and-run, friend injured

A 25-year-old man was killed and his friend was injured after a speeding motorcycle hit them in Sector 82 on Friday morning. Simran suffered serious head injury in the mishap. He was rushed to the civil hospital in Phase 6, where he died during treatment. Meanwhile, the accused motorcyclist fled the spot. (iStock)

The deceased was identified as Simran Singh, 25, a resident of Manuali village, Mohali, and the injured as Harpreet Singh, 30.

In his statement to police, Harpreet said he and Simran were on their way on a motorcycle around 9.45 am. As they reached near Sector 82, a speeding motorcycle hit their two-wheeler, causing them to fall on the road.

A case under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹50) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the unidentified accused at the Sohana police station.