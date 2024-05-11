25-year-old sedan driver held for Kharar crash that left 2 dead

Police on Friday arrested the 25-year-old youth who was driving the sedan that crashed into a scooter and motorcycle near Sector 123 in Sunny Enclave, Kharar, on Thursday night, leaving two people dead. The accused, Amaan, who works at a private firm and lives in New Chandigarh, was booked under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the Kharar Sadar police station. (HT Photo)

The accused, Amaan, who works at a private firm and lives in New Chandigarh, was booked under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the Kharar Sadar police station.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He was taken for medical examination after the fatal crash on the suspicion of drunk driving, but police are still awaiting the report.

But they confirmed that the Amaan was driving the second-hand Skoda Laura car (HR70-E-7460) at around 150 km per hour, when he ploughed into the scooter and motorcycle, before ramming into three electricity poles.

The crash had claimed the lives of 71-year-old Ajmer Singh Sagar, a resident of Mundi Kharar, who was riding the scooter, and Amaan’s co-passenger in the car, Joban Sandhu, 25, a resident of Gold Homes, Sector 116, Kharar.

According to police, Sandhu was not wearing the seat belt and was thrown out of the front windshield as the car crashed into the two-wheelers, sustaining serious head injuries. He was rushed to PGIMER for treatment, but succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Victim Ajmer Singh was returning to Mundi Kharar from his elder son’s home after having dinner, when he was struck by the speeding sedan. A motorcyclist hit by the car was also injured, but was taken away by his family and remains untraced.

Eyewitnesses told police that the car was moving at a very high speed. After hitting the elderly man’s Honda Activa, the driver didn’t stop, dragging the scooter and its rider for around 500 metres. It came to a halt only after hitting an electric pole and overturned.

The third occupant in the car, Obros Marcus, 30, a New Zealand national, narrowly escaped injuries. He told police that he had recently arrived in New Chandigarh to visit his family.

On Thursday evening, his friends Amaan and Joban visited his house, where Amaan asked them to go for a drive in his recently purchased second-hand Skoda Laura car.

He revealed that Amaan was driving at a high speed and he had even asked him to slow down, before the accident took place.

Sub-inspector Amrinder Singh, station house officer at the Kharar Sadar police station, said, “We have booked Amaan under Sections 304 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code, and arrested him.”

Less than two weeks ago, another road mishap had taken place in the same area, leaving a mother-son duo severely injured.

On April 29, the victims were travelling in a Hyundai i10 when it was hit by a speeding Tata Safari, 100 metres from site of the Thursday road crash.

The car was being driven by Gurkirat Singh of Chandigarh who was returning home after celebrating the birthday of one of his friends. Such was the impact of the collision that the Tata Safari overturned before coming to a halt and the victims’ car was completely mangled.

While the occupants of the Tata Safari escaped unhurt, the mother-son duo had suffered grievous injuries and were rushed to PGIMER, Chandigarh, by onlookers.