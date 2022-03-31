2.61 lakh students appear for Class 12 Haryana board exam

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) examination for Class 12 started on Wednesday.

Board chairman Jagbir Singh said 6.68 lakh students are enrolled for the board exams. “Of these, 3.78 lakh students are appearing for secondary exams and 2.90 lakh for Class 12 exams. We have reduced the syllabus by 30%,” he said.

In a press statement, the board chairman said 2.61 lakh students appeared for Class 12 exam on Wednesday at 1,133 exam centres across Haryana.

“Total 165 cases of cheating were detected and three supervisors were relieved from duty for negligence during exam. The exams were cancelled at three centres and two centres have been shifted,” he added.

Students and parents appeared happy on the first day of the board exam. At a government senior secondary school at Rohtak’s Kiloi, friends and relatives of students were found throwing answer-cheats inside the exam centre by climbing the boundary walls of the school. Police personnel deployed on duty were seen struggling to cope with the situation.

Ashish Kumar, a class 12 student, who appeared for exam at Bhiwani’s Behal, said, “Covid had ruined the atmosphere of physical exams but now, these exams will assess ours and our teachers’ performance,” he added.

Pooja Kumari, a student from Rohtak, said they had last appeared for exams during their Class 10 board exams two years ago due to Covid.

“Last year, we were passed on the basis of internal and practical marks. This year’s exam are crucial as our journey for higher education will be started on the basis of our Class 12 score,” she added.