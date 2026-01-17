26-yr-old college student shot dead in Jalandhar’s Adampur

Two motorcycle-borne men allegedly shot a 26-year-old youth dead at point-blank range in Jalandhar’s Adampur on Friday. Kesar Singh Dhami, the victim. (HT)

The victim, Kesar Singh Dhami, was pursuing graduation from Sant Baba Bhag Singh University, a private university in Jalandhar, said police.

Police were alerted about the incident by locals around 3:30 pm.

Bhupinder Singh, a friend of the victim, told police that Kesar was riding pillion on the motorcycle along with him and another friend Gagan, when the accused rammed their motorcycle from the back at high speed.

Investigators said they were returning from their college at the time of the incident.

“The victim and his friends fell on the ground following which the accused opened fire at them and shot Kesar at point-blank range,” they added.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital but he was declared brought dead.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rajeev Kumar said they had identified the two accused as Chandan Shekhar of Hoshiarpur and Jassa Singh of Daroli Kalan village of Jalandhar district.

“As per preliminary investigation, the murder is a fallout of old enmity between the victim and the accused. Teams have been constituted to arrest the absconding accused, as police have gathered vital clues from the CCTV cameras installed near the crime spot,” the DSP said.

The accused have been booked under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the Arms Act.