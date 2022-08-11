29 teams formed to check, prevent lumpy skin disease spread in Jalandhar
To contain the spread of lumpy skin disease (LSD), 29 teams of veterinary officials have been constituted at sub-division level in Jalandhar for prompt checking and prevention of such cases, if reported, in their respective areas. As per information received from the administration, these teams comprise veterinary officers and inspectors.
These teams would immediately visit in case of a report of LSD in their respective areas to diagnose and for administration of preventive vaccination. All the block development, panchayats officers and executive officers had been directed to spread awareness besides giving timely information, if any case reported, to the team for further action. They will also ensure fogging in all gaushalas falling in their respective areas and in case of death of milch cattle due to LSD, teams will also assist for burial of carcass.
Four teams are being constituted in Jalandhar-1 sub division, five in Jalandhar-2 sub division, four in Nakodar, three in Adampur, four in Shahkot and nine in Phillaur Sub Division. The administration issued contact numbers of different sub-divisions
Jalandhar-1: Four teams are formed in Jalandhar-1 Sub-Division led by veterinary officer (VO) Dr Mahavir (70090-68232), second team led by Veterinary Officer Dr Karandeep Singh (98767-96399), VO Dr Abhimanyu (99881-50777) and VO Dr Karamveer Sandhu (97793-45177)
Jalandhar-2: V.O. Dr Harvinder Singh (99881-73383), V.O. Dr Paramjit Singh (98148-47107), V.O. Dr Mankesh Mishra (94647-57252), V.O. Dr G.S. Minhas (98156-49838) and V.O. Dr Varinder Kumar (94170-89494).
Nakodar: Kang Sahbu V.O. Dr Jagjit Singh (98556-04748), V.O. Dr Ajay Kumar for Nakodar (98150-99150), V.O. Dr Ram Murti for Sarih (98724-40551) and V.O. Dr Atma Singh for Shankar (99150-70363).
Adampur: V.O. Dr Sanjeev Kumar (98154-60959), V.O. Dr Yashpal (98141-50215) and V.O. Dr. Parveen Kumar (99157-82688).
Shahkot: V.O. Dr. Major Singh (98554-01131) for Gidderpindi, V.O. Dr Mukesh Kumar (91467-32089) for Nahal, V.O. Dr. Kamalpreet (98155-40840) Khiwa and V.O. Dr Harwinder Singh Batra, Sangowal (98155-54942).
Phillaur: V.O. Dr Parveen Kumar Nagar (98765-20718), V.O. Dr Data Ram Apra (98151-99567), V.O. Dr Pardeep Kumar Mansoorpur (97797-93260), V.O. Dr Surjit Kumar Bara Pind (98159-27890), V.O. Dr Rohit Chopra Muthadda (98155-57100), V.O. Dr Balbir Singh Goraya (98784-28884), V.O. Dr. Somnath, Sarhali (97815-00314), V.O. Dr DPS Lubana, Phillaur (99153-75153) and V.O. Dr Surinderjit Singh, Noormahal (98556-84667).
-
World Elephant Day on Friday: A walk with the mighty ones leaves actor awed
Indian actor Jennifer Winget is at the Elephant Conservation & Care Centre, run by wildlife conservation NGO, Wildlife SOS, in Mathura, and will celebrate 'World Elephant Day' there, on Friday. She reached the centre on Thursday. Every year, August 12 is celebrated as World Elephant Day to raise awareness about the world's declining elephant population. Breaking a sweat, Winget helped in creating and distributing enrichments that keep elephants physically and mentally stimulated.
-
SSB busts prostitution racket, rescues 17 women
Mumbai The Social Service Branch of the Mumbai police raided four flats in Navi Mumbai and rescued 17 women who were brought to the city from West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh and forced into prostitution. The SSB has arrested nine people of the syndicate and are looking for two main culprits who were running the prostitution racket for several years.
-
Coastal zone authority seeks report on CIDCO’s auction of CRZ plot
Mumbai Following Hindustan Times reports, the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority has asked City and Industrial Development Corporation, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation and the Thane district administration to submit a report over the proposed auction of a 25,000 square metre plot of land in Nerul. The MCZMA had been instructed earlier this week to probe the matter by the union environment ministry, on the basis of complaints by Navi Mumbai residents.
-
Mob shouts ‘chor chor’, waves shoes at Anubrata Mondal after CBI arrest | Watch
Arrested Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal on Thursday faced massive sloganeering as a group of protesters surrounded Mr Mondal's while he was being produced in a special CBI court in the cattle smuggling case. Those present at the spot shouted 'chor' (thief), while some waved slippers at him as the TMC leader left the car and made his way to the court with CBI officers.
-
In Delhi, new and more transmissible Omicron sub-variant BA 2.75 detected
BA 2.75, a new Omicron sub-variant, has been detected in the majority of samples taken from most Covid-19 patients in Delhi, said the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital. The samples were sent for genome sequencing and analysed this week, news agency PTI reported quoting a senior official of the hospital on Thursday. The study involved 90 patients, and BA 2.75 is more transmissible than Omicron's previous variants.
