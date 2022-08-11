Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 29 teams formed to check, prevent lumpy skin disease spread in Jalandhar

29 teams formed to check, prevent lumpy skin disease spread in Jalandhar

chandigarh news
Updated on Aug 11, 2022 02:43 AM IST
These teams would immediately visit in case of a report of lumpy skin disease in their respective areas to diagnose and for administration of preventive vaccination
To contain the spread of lumpy skin disease (LSD), 29 teams of veterinary officials have been constituted at sub-division level in Jalandhar for prompt checking and prevention of such cases, if reported, in their respective areas (HT PHOTO )
To contain the spread of lumpy skin disease (LSD), 29 teams of veterinary officials have been constituted at sub-division level in Jalandhar for prompt checking and prevention of such cases, if reported, in their respective areas (HT PHOTO )
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

To contain the spread of lumpy skin disease (LSD), 29 teams of veterinary officials have been constituted at sub-division level in Jalandhar for prompt checking and prevention of such cases, if reported, in their respective areas. As per information received from the administration, these teams comprise veterinary officers and inspectors.

These teams would immediately visit in case of a report of LSD in their respective areas to diagnose and for administration of preventive vaccination. All the block development, panchayats officers and executive officers had been directed to spread awareness besides giving timely information, if any case reported, to the team for further action. They will also ensure fogging in all gaushalas falling in their respective areas and in case of death of milch cattle due to LSD, teams will also assist for burial of carcass.

Four teams are being constituted in Jalandhar-1 sub division, five in Jalandhar-2 sub division, four in Nakodar, three in Adampur, four in Shahkot and nine in Phillaur Sub Division. The administration issued contact numbers of different sub-divisions

Jalandhar-1: Four teams are formed in Jalandhar-1 Sub-Division led by veterinary officer (VO) Dr Mahavir (70090-68232), second team led by Veterinary Officer Dr Karandeep Singh (98767-96399), VO Dr Abhimanyu (99881-50777) and VO Dr Karamveer Sandhu (97793-45177)

Jalandhar-2: V.O. Dr Harvinder Singh (99881-73383), V.O. Dr Paramjit Singh (98148-47107), V.O. Dr Mankesh Mishra (94647-57252), V.O. Dr G.S. Minhas (98156-49838) and V.O. Dr Varinder Kumar (94170-89494).

Nakodar: Kang Sahbu V.O. Dr Jagjit Singh (98556-04748), V.O. Dr Ajay Kumar for Nakodar (98150-99150), V.O. Dr Ram Murti for Sarih (98724-40551) and V.O. Dr Atma Singh for Shankar (99150-70363).

Adampur: V.O. Dr Sanjeev Kumar (98154-60959), V.O. Dr Yashpal (98141-50215) and V.O. Dr. Parveen Kumar (99157-82688).

Shahkot: V.O. Dr. Major Singh (98554-01131) for Gidderpindi, V.O. Dr Mukesh Kumar (91467-32089) for Nahal, V.O. Dr. Kamalpreet (98155-40840) Khiwa and V.O. Dr Harwinder Singh Batra, Sangowal (98155-54942).

Phillaur: V.O. Dr Parveen Kumar Nagar (98765-20718), V.O. Dr Data Ram Apra (98151-99567), V.O. Dr Pardeep Kumar Mansoorpur (97797-93260), V.O. Dr Surjit Kumar Bara Pind (98159-27890), V.O. Dr Rohit Chopra Muthadda (98155-57100), V.O. Dr Balbir Singh Goraya (98784-28884), V.O. Dr. Somnath, Sarhali (97815-00314), V.O. Dr DPS Lubana, Phillaur (99153-75153) and V.O. Dr Surinderjit Singh, Noormahal (98556-84667).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • ActorJennifer Winget was thrilled to observe the gentle giants on their afternoon walk (Sourced)

    World Elephant Day on Friday: A walk with the mighty ones leaves actor awed

    Indian actor Jennifer Winget is at the Elephant Conservation & Care Centre, run by wildlife conservation NGO, Wildlife SOS, in Mathura, and will celebrate 'World Elephant Day' there, on Friday. She reached the centre on Thursday. Every year, August 12 is celebrated as World Elephant Day to raise awareness about the world's declining elephant population. Breaking a sweat, Winget helped in creating and distributing enrichments that keep elephants physically and mentally stimulated.

  • The incident came to light after a 24-year-old woman managed to flee from a flat where she was staying with four to five women in Juinagar in Navi Mumbai (AP)

    SSB busts prostitution racket, rescues 17 women

    Mumbai The Social Service Branch of the Mumbai police raided four flats in Navi Mumbai and rescued 17 women who were brought to the city from West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh and forced into prostitution. The SSB has arrested nine people of the syndicate and are looking for two main culprits who were running the prostitution racket for several years.

  • In an article published on July 15, HT quoted a CIDCO official who said how CIDCO put up a plot measuring 25,138.86 square metres (sq m) for auction in Navi Mumbai (Bachchan Kumar)

    Coastal zone authority seeks report on CIDCO’s auction of CRZ plot

    Mumbai Following Hindustan Times reports, the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority has asked City and Industrial Development Corporation, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation and the Thane district administration to submit a report over the proposed auction of a 25,000 square metre plot of land in Nerul. The MCZMA had been instructed earlier this week to probe the matter by the union environment ministry, on the basis of complaints by Navi Mumbai residents.

  • In a video shared by news agency ANI, a large number of people were seen gathered in front of the special court which remanded him in 10-day custody of the CBI.

    Mob shouts ‘chor chor’, waves shoes at Anubrata Mondal after CBI arrest | Watch

    Arrested Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal on Thursday faced massive sloganeering as a group of protesters surrounded Mr Mondal's while he was being produced in a special CBI court in the cattle smuggling case. Those present at the spot shouted 'chor' (thief), while some waved slippers at him as the TMC leader left the car and made his way to the court with CBI officers.

  • A medical professional shows Covid-19 test results in New Delhi. (Sonu Mehta/HT file)

    In Delhi, new and more transmissible Omicron sub-variant BA 2.75 detected

    BA 2.75, a new Omicron sub-variant, has been detected in the majority of samples taken from most Covid-19 patients in Delhi, said the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital. The samples were sent for genome sequencing and analysed this week, news agency PTI reported quoting a senior official of the hospital on Thursday. The study involved 90 patients, and BA 2.75 is more transmissible than Omicron's previous variants.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out