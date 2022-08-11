29 teams formed to check, prevent lumpy skin disease spread in Jalandhar

To contain the spread of lumpy skin disease (LSD), 29 teams of veterinary officials have been constituted at sub-division level in Jalandhar for prompt checking and prevention of such cases, if reported, in their respective areas. As per information received from the administration, these teams comprise veterinary officers and inspectors.

These teams would immediately visit in case of a report of LSD in their respective areas to diagnose and for administration of preventive vaccination. All the block development, panchayats officers and executive officers had been directed to spread awareness besides giving timely information, if any case reported, to the team for further action. They will also ensure fogging in all gaushalas falling in their respective areas and in case of death of milch cattle due to LSD, teams will also assist for burial of carcass.

Four teams are being constituted in Jalandhar-1 sub division, five in Jalandhar-2 sub division, four in Nakodar, three in Adampur, four in Shahkot and nine in Phillaur Sub Division. The administration issued contact numbers of different sub-divisions

Jalandhar-1: Four teams are formed in Jalandhar-1 Sub-Division led by veterinary officer (VO) Dr Mahavir (70090-68232), second team led by Veterinary Officer Dr Karandeep Singh (98767-96399), VO Dr Abhimanyu (99881-50777) and VO Dr Karamveer Sandhu (97793-45177)

Jalandhar-2: V.O. Dr Harvinder Singh (99881-73383), V.O. Dr Paramjit Singh (98148-47107), V.O. Dr Mankesh Mishra (94647-57252), V.O. Dr G.S. Minhas (98156-49838) and V.O. Dr Varinder Kumar (94170-89494).

Nakodar: Kang Sahbu V.O. Dr Jagjit Singh (98556-04748), V.O. Dr Ajay Kumar for Nakodar (98150-99150), V.O. Dr Ram Murti for Sarih (98724-40551) and V.O. Dr Atma Singh for Shankar (99150-70363).

Adampur: V.O. Dr Sanjeev Kumar (98154-60959), V.O. Dr Yashpal (98141-50215) and V.O. Dr. Parveen Kumar (99157-82688).

Shahkot: V.O. Dr. Major Singh (98554-01131) for Gidderpindi, V.O. Dr Mukesh Kumar (91467-32089) for Nahal, V.O. Dr. Kamalpreet (98155-40840) Khiwa and V.O. Dr Harwinder Singh Batra, Sangowal (98155-54942).

Phillaur: V.O. Dr Parveen Kumar Nagar (98765-20718), V.O. Dr Data Ram Apra (98151-99567), V.O. Dr Pardeep Kumar Mansoorpur (97797-93260), V.O. Dr Surjit Kumar Bara Pind (98159-27890), V.O. Dr Rohit Chopra Muthadda (98155-57100), V.O. Dr Balbir Singh Goraya (98784-28884), V.O. Dr. Somnath, Sarhali (97815-00314), V.O. Dr DPS Lubana, Phillaur (99153-75153) and V.O. Dr Surinderjit Singh, Noormahal (98556-84667).