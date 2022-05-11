29 test positive for Covid in Chandigarh tricity in slight uptick
As many as 29 Covid-19 cases were reported in the tricity on Tuesday, up from 25 a day ago.
Both Chandigarh and Mohali reported 12 cases each, higher than nine cases each on Monday, while five people were found infected in Panchkula, lower than seven the day before.
The cases in Chandigarh surfaced in Sectors 4, 8, 9, 15, 16, 26, 33, 44 and 47, Dadumajra, Mauli Jagran and PGIMER campus.
Despite the spike in daily infections, with more people recovering, tricity’s active cases dipped from 177 to 172 after a steady uptick for seven straight days.
Now, 76 people are still infected in Chandigarh, 69 in Mohali and 27 in Panchkula.
Chandigarh: Evicted Colony Number 4 residents meet Kirron Kher, seek alternative housing
Chandigarh member of Parliament Kirron Kher met different sections of city residents at BJP's city headquarters in Sector 33 on Tuesday. This included the former residents of Colony Number 4 that was demolished on May 1. The colony's demolition had left over 10,000 people displaced and many of them have claimed rightful claim to alternative housing.
Train mows down health inspector’s wife in Ambala
The wife of a health inspector posted at the civil surgeon's office was run over by a train near Jandli Fatak area of Ambala City on Tuesday. The deceased, Nirmal Kaur, who was in her 50s, lived with her husband, Malkit Singh, in Preet Colony. She left home around 9 am and was hit by a train on the nearby Ambala-Amritsar section an hour later, police said.
QR code fraud: Fake army man dupes Chandigarh resident of ₹20,000
A fraudster duped a Sector 43 resident of ₹20,000 by posing as an army man looking for a house on rent. The victim, Parveen Kumar, told the police that he gave an advertisement for renting his house in Sector 45. In response, he received a call from a man identifying himself as a sepoy in the Indian Army, Jai Kishan, who had been transferred to Chandigarh and needed a house on rent.
Class-10 passout behind 1,352 cyber fraud cases: Chandigarh police
The 23-year-old Haryana man arrested by Chandigarh Police for a cyber fraud in February has turned out to be involved in 1,352 similar cases across the country. The cyber crime investigation cell (CCIC) of Chandigarh Police had arrested Vikas, for duping a city woman of ₹83,979 on April 19.
WWICS MD booked for raising illegal farm houses in Mohali village
In fresh trouble for Col BS Sandhu (retd), the managing director of Worldwide Immigration Consultancy Services, he, along with his aide, has been booked for developing illegal farm houses in Mohali's Masol village. The FIR was registered under Section 4 of the Punjab Land Preservation Act against Col Sandhu and his aide, Tarsem Singh, after they were found illegally levelling forest land to develop farm houses under the name “Fair Heavens” on around 100 acres.
