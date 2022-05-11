29 test positive for Covid in Chandigarh tricity in slight uptick

As many as 29 Covid-19 cases were reported in the tricity on Tuesday, up from 25 a day ago.

Both Chandigarh and Mohali reported 12 cases each, higher than nine cases each on Monday, while five people were found infected in Panchkula, lower than seven the day before.

The cases in Chandigarh surfaced in Sectors 4, 8, 9, 15, 16, 26, 33, 44 and 47, Dadumajra, Mauli Jagran and PGIMER campus.

Despite the spike in daily infections, with more people recovering, tricity’s active cases dipped from 177 to 172 after a steady uptick for seven straight days.

Now, 76 people are still infected in Chandigarh, 69 in Mohali and 27 in Panchkula.