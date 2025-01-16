3 bikers die in Panipat, vehicle pile-up in Karnal amid dense fog

Three bikers died in Panipat, while a pile-up in Karnal damaged at least four vehicles and left a few commuters injured amid dense fog on Wednesday morning. The tempo traveller that hit a diversion board on an under-construction flyover in Karnal. (HT Photo)

According to the police, two men died in Panipat’s Samalkha after the bike they were riding on, hit a parked truck near Patti Kalyana on GT Road.

The deceased were identified as Anurag, a resident of Mahendergarh, and Krish from Katihar in Bihar, both second-year graduation students.

Their friend, Jitender, who is the complainant in the case, said that six of them were going to Haridwar from New Delhi on their bikes. Anurag was riding a Bullet bike.

He said that on reaching Patti Kalyana, Anurag’s bike hit a parked Delhi-registered truck from the back, and both fell on the road, after which they were taken to a hospital where they were declared dead.

Panipat police said that a case has been registered against an unidentified truck driver at Samalkha police station.

In another incident, an elderly biker was found dead in the fields of Babail village in Panipat.

Police said that the man identified as Suchet, who worked at a refinery, was allegedly hit by a heavy vehicle on Tuesday night while he was returning home. His body was found in the wee hours by some locals.

In Karnal, a tempo traveller hit a diversion board of an under-construction flyover due to fog and at least three vehicles were partially damaged in a pile-up near the same spot on NH-44 near Madhuban.

No major injury was reported in the incident and no police complaint was filed, SHO Madhuban police station, Gourav Punia, said.

Police said that due to the construction of a flyover at Kambopura village, the traffic was diverted to the service road and safety arrangements were not in place.

Gharounda deputy superintendent of police Manoj Kumar said following multiple accidents in the last few days, he called a meeting of officials of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) at Madhuban police station and asked them to ensure safety measures at the construction site, or face action.

IMD issues orange alert for Haryana

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)’s Chandigarh centre on Wednesday issued an ‘orange alert’ for ‘dense to very dense fog’ in half of Haryana till Friday.

According to the evening bulletin, Hisar was the coldest in the state with a night temperature of 3.5°C.

Jind shivered at 3.7, Mahendergarh saw a low of 4.2°C and Karnal 5.2°C.

Schools closed till Jan 17 in Ambala, K’shetra

In view of the dense fog and cold weather predictions, the Ambala and Kurukshetra district administrations ordered the closure of government and private schools on January 16 and 17.

Moga coldest in Punjab

Chandigarh A thick blanket of fog enveloped many areas of Punjab as well.

Moga was the coldest place, recording a low of 2.2°C. Amritsar’s minimum temperature was 2.8°C, one degree below normal, according to a report of the meteorological department.

Ludhiana recorded a low of 5.6°C, while Patiala, Pathankot, Bathinda and Faridkot districts experienced cold weather conditions at 5.8, 7.6, 4.2 and 3°C respectively.