3 Covid-19 fatalities, 865 new cases in Haryana
The districts that reported fresh infections include Gurgaon (121), Karnal (116), Yamunanagar (89), Kurukshetra (73) and Panchkula (78).
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | PTI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:02 PM IST
Haryana reported three more Covid-19 fatalities on Monday, taking the state's death toll to 3,101, while its infection tally rose to 2,80,693 with 865 new cases, a health department bulletin said.
A fatality each was reported from Fatehabad, Karnal and Gurgaon, it showed.
The districts that reported fresh infections include Gurgaon (121), Karnal (116), Yamunanagar (89), Kurukshetra (73) and Panchkula (78).
The number of active cases in the state stands at 5,698, and the recovery rate is 96.87 per cent, as per the bulletin.
Himachal to legalise cannabis cultivation to boost economy
By Gaurav Bisht, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:07 PM IST
After neighbouring Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh, state looks to grow high-quality cannabis for medicinal purposes and industrial use
Chill back in the hills as mercury dips after snow, rain in Himachal
By Naresh Thakur
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:49 PM IST
Keylong, which got 9cm of snowfall, was the coldest place in the state at minus 0.2 degrees Celsius, while Manali recorded the highest rainfall of 30mm
11 nursing students test Covid positive in Punjab’s Jalalabad
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:21 PM IST
University Institute of Nursing, Jalalabad, declared a micro containment zone, closed for a fortnight
2 policemen injured by nihangs in Tarn Taran undergo surgery, stable
By Surjit Singh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:57 PM IST
The two murder accused were shot dead by the police after they attacked the sub inspectors with swords near Singhpur village on Sunday
Rain brings down mercury in Punjab, Haryana
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:33 AM IST
The meteorological department has forecast that rain will continue in spells till Tuesday and dry weather can be expected from Wednesday
Truck mows down four-year-old boy riding scooter with parents in Panchkula
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:08 AM IST
Victim’s mother is critically injured, while his father,Gurpreet Singh, escaped unscathed as he fell on the left side of the road
Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh soar to year’s highest at 239
By HT Correspondents, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:58 AM IST
In just 21 days this month, the city has clocked around 2,700 cases, touching a worrisome weekly positivity rate of 10%, second only to Maharashtra’s 17.9%.
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan goes on inauguration spree in UT, Mohali
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:38 AM IST
The minister says that CSIR-CSIO has already delivered in the complex, multidisciplinary areas of earthquake monitoring systems
Boycott call forces Khattar to inaugurate projects via video conference
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:30 AM IST
During the state-level programme, the chief minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones of as many as 163 projects in 22 districts
HP reintroduces curbs to contain Covid spike
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:18 AM IST
Only people with masks will be allowed to board public and private transport, enter hospitals, temples, langar halls, schools, colleges, government offices and private establishments and shops
Amid farmers’ stir, mustard harvesting goes unhindered in Haryana
By Sunil Rahar, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:26 AM IST
There is no major labour shortage unlike last year and families of those who are camping at Delhi’s border are being helped by fellow-villagers
Charuni urges Dalits, upper castes to unite at Bahujan Mahapanchayat
By Neeraj Mohan, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:21 AM IST
BKU leader Gurnam Singh Charuni says the laws enacted by the Centre will not only affect the farmers but also people from all sections of the society
Punjab plans to double area under direct rice seeding this kharif season
By Gurpreet Singh Nibber, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:14 AM IST
The Punjab agriculture department is planning to bring under cultivation at least 20 lakh acres of a total of 62 lakh-acre paddy area through the direct seeding of rice (DSR) technique in the upcoming kharif season
At Sunam youth conference, BKU Ugrahan, labour union announce to lay siege to Adani’s dry port in Kila Raipur
By Avtar Singh, Sunam (sangrur)
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:12 AM IST
The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) and the Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union (PKMU) on Sunday said their activists will lay siege to the Adani Group-run dry port at Kila Raipur from March 27 to 31 in protest against the Centre’s three contentious agriculture reform laws