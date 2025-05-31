Search Search
Saturday, May 31, 2025
3 dead in Bathinda road mishap

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
May 31, 2025 09:14 AM IST

DSP Harbans Singh Dhaliwal said the women were from Balraj Nagar in the city and the identity of the male victim was not ascertained. The police have not disclosed the names of the deceased.

Three motorcycle-borne persons, including two women, were crushed to death by reportedly by a truck on the Bathinda-Dabwali road on Friday night. Canal Colony SHO Harjeewan Singh said a truck was intercepted on suspicion. “The police control room was alerted about it,” said the SHO.

Three motorcycle-borne persons, including two women, were crushed to death by reportedly by a truck on the Bathinda-Dabwali road on Friday night. (HT File)
Three motorcycle-borne persons, including two women, were crushed to death by reportedly by a truck on the Bathinda-Dabwali road on Friday night. (HT File)

DSP Harbans Singh Dhaliwal said the women were from Balraj Nagar in the city and the identity of the male victim was not ascertained. The police have not disclosed the names of the deceased.

The DSP said the process was on to register a case against the truck driver.

