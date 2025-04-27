3 gangsters nabbed after shootout in Ferozepur

Two gangsters were injured and a third was arrested following a late evening encounter with Ferozepur police on Saturday. The team soon spotted the trio, with their faces covered, riding a motorcycle. When signaled to stop, they attempted to flee towards the deserted road leading to the cremation ground. (HT File)

The injured have been admitted to the civil hospital, where their condition is said to be stable.

As per information, the trio was allegedly involved in the recent shooting incidents targeting a municipal councillor.

Cops had received a tip-off about the presence of some suspicious persons on the road from Number 7 Barrier to the cremation ground in the cantonment area and set up a checkpoint.

As police pursued them, the suspects opened fire. In retaliatory firing, two of the gangsters sustained injuries, while the third was captured unharmed.

The injured gangsters have been identified as Jashan alias Teji, son of Sukhwinder Singh, and Gaurav alias Krish, son of Mangal Singh, both residents of Baagwali Basti, Ferozepur. The third accused, arrested safely, has been identified as Rajan alias Kaali, son of Satpal, also from Baagwali Basti.

Police recovered a .32 bore country-made pistol, a .30 bore country-made pistol, a .32 bore country-made desi katta (local firearm), a .315 bore desi katta and a bike.

A case is being registered against the accused at Cantt police station.