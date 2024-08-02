 3 held for bid to run over Ludhiana traffic cop over challan - Hindustan Times
3 held for bid to run over Ludhiana traffic cop over challan

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 02, 2024 10:53 PM IST

Three revelers were arrested for an alleged bid to run over a cop with their car following a dispute over a challan.

Three revelers were arrested for an alleged bid to run over a cop with their car following a dispute over a challan. The Jamalpur police registered an FIR and seized the vehicle and a mobile phone.

Three revelers were arrested for an alleged bid to run over a cop with their car following a dispute over a challan. (HT File)
Three revelers were arrested for an alleged bid to run over a cop with their car following a dispute over a challan. (HT File)

The accused were identified as Zakir, Toib and Sadaab of New Subhash Nagar in Mayapuri, Ludhiana.

According to the complainant, Sukhwinder Singh of Police Colony in Jamalpur, he was on duty near the Mundian police post on August 1 and stopped a Mahindra Jeep as it was over-height. He issued a challan as the driver did not have documents.

He alleged that the accused misbehaved with him and attempted to hit him with their vehicle.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 3 held for bid to run over Ludhiana traffic cop over challan
© 2024 HindustanTimes
