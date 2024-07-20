3 held with 330-gm heroin

The CIA staff – 1 of Police Commissionerate Ludhiana arrested three persons accused of drug peddling. The police recovered 330 gm heroin, a bike and three mobile phones from their possession. The CIA staff – 1 of Police Commissionerate Ludhiana arrested three persons accused of drug peddling. The police recovered 330 gm heroin, a bike and three mobile phones from their possession. (HT File)

The accused have been identified as Kerry Sabharwal, 24, of Dr Ambedkar Nagar, Moti Nagar, Jashanpreet Singh alias Laddi, 20, of Navi colony and Amanpreet Singh alias Ghugi, 20, of Maha Singh Nagar, Daba.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, Investigation) Amandeep Singh Brar stated that the police arrested the accused near Guru Gobind Singh Nagar during special checking when the accused were crossing from the area riding a bike. The police stopped the accused for checking. When frisked the police recovered 330 gm heroin from their possession.

The ADCP added that the police are investigating the forward and backward links of the accused. The police are also checking if the accused have bought some property with drug money. Once verified, the police would seize their property also.

A case under sections 21C, 25, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been lodged against the accused at Shimlapuri Police station.