3 illegal constructions of drug smugglers demolished in Kapurthala village

ByHT Correspondent, Kapurthala
Jul 03, 2025 08:04 AM IST

Senior superintendent of police Gaurav Toora said they had received a report from Dhilwan’s block development and panchayat officer regarding illegal possession of land by three drug peddlers identified as Rajwinder Singh, Sukhchain Singh and Sukhjinder Singh.

The police in coordination with the district administration demolished three illegal constructions owned by drug smugglers on panchayati land at Dogranwal village on Wednesday.

He informed that these three smugglers were facing 14 cases under the NDPS Act at various police stations.

He added that seven cases were registered against Rajwinder, while four against Sukhjinder and three against Sukhchain Singh.

“In addition, Rajwinder’s brother Mandee Singh was also facing two cases under the NDPS Act, while his father Bua Singh had three such cases,” he said.

The SSP said that the district police maintains zero tolerance against drugs and is fully committed to eradicating this menace. He appealed to the public to stop supporting drug smugglers.

