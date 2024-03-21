3 juveniles stab Class-9 student at Chandigarh park to avenge slaps

A 15-year-old Class 9 student landed in hospital after being stabbed by three youths at a park outside Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 39, on Wednesday. The teenager, who was seen running for shelter after the attack, was rushed to hospital with multiple stab injuries on the arms, back and waist. (HT Photo)

Two juveniles, aged 16 and 17, were apprehended later for the attack that police said was a fallout of an old brawl.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

CCTV footage showed a group of students playing with colours to celebrate Holi in the park after school. There, the victim, who was returning from school, was intercepted by the accused and stabbed multiple times in full public view. After attacking the teenager, the accused drove away on a motorcycle brandishing knives used in the crime.

The teenager, who was seen running for shelter after the attack, was rushed to hospital with multiple stab injuries on the arms, back and waist.

Later, in the day, police apprehended two of the accused, both residents of Maloya, while the third assailant remains at large.

As per police, preliminary investigations pointed out that the victim had a fight with the accused a few days back and had even slapped them. The juveniles were nursing a grudge ever since and on finding him alone on Wednesday, attacked him with knives.

“We have apprehended two persons involved in the attack,” said inspector Narinder Patial, SHO of the Sector 39 police station.

A case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (causing harms to another person using dangerous weapons or means), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 39 police station.

The incident comes weeks after a Class-12 student stabbed his neighbour with a sharp-edged weapon in a revenge attack on February 9 evening.

The student, Sidharth, 18, was stabbed outside Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37, on February 7, and after being discharged, returned to avenge the assault.

Police said Sidharth misled the police for two days, stating that he had been stabbed in a robbery attempt. He was attacked by two assailants outside his school around 11.30 am on February 7. The attackers had stabbed him twice with a sharp-edged weapon, besides punching and kicking him, while he was on his way to a public park from the school. Having received two injuries in the lower abdomen and thigh in the attack, he had told police that his attackers had tried to rob him of his silver bracelet and chain.