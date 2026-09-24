3 kids among 4 killed as truck rams into bike in Nuh; one hurt

A man and three children were killed and his wife critically injured after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle in Nuh, police said on Wednesday. According to the CCTV footage, the speeding truck hit the motorcycle and continued moving. (HT Photo for representation)

The impact was so severe that the bodies of the deceased were shattered into pieces. The truck driver fled the scene after abandoning the vehicle, police said.

The accident occurred around 11pm late Tuesday night near Maria Manzil School on the Tauru road in Nuh. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed at a nearby shop, police said.

The deceased motorcycle rider was identified as Sabir, 32, a resident of Padla village. He was travelling to a relative’s house with his wife Nasreem, their two daughters, and his brother-in-law’s daughter. All five were travelling on the same motorcycle, police said.

According to the CCTV footage, the speeding truck hit the motorcycle and continued moving. Sabir was dragged along with the truck for several metres, while his wife fell behind and the children came under the truck’s wheels, police said.

Following the accident, a crowd gathered at the spot. A police team reached the scene after receiving information and shifted the bodies to the mortuary at Medical College Nalhar. The injured woman was taken to hospital, where her condition remains critical, police said.

“We are investigating the case and action will be taken based on the family’s complaint,” said inspector Ajit Singh, SHO of city police station, Nuh.