3 killed, 6 injured as vehicle plunges into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua

Three people were killed and six others injured on Friday when a passenger vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, police said.

The accident took place on the Baggan-Katli road in the Billawar area when the driver of the cab lost control while negotiating a blind curve, a police official said.

He said rescuers swung into action and recovered three bodies from the scene. The six injured people were rushed to a hospital. The condition of three of them is stated to be critical, the official said.

“A Sumo vehicle veered off the road and fell into a gorge near Riyad village on Billawar-Katli road. The accident took place around 1.45 am on Friday when an overloaded Sumo car (HP 83/8180), on way to Malhar from Billawar plunged into a gorge,” said the official.

The deceased were identified as 68-year-old Rasal Chand, 65-year-old Janti, and 95-year-old Febu Begum, all residents of Malhar.

Police have registered a case in this regard and started an investigation into the cause of the accident.