3 killed, 6 injured as vehicle plunges into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua
Three people were killed and six others injured on Friday when a passenger vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, police said.
The accident took place on the Baggan-Katli road in the Billawar area when the driver of the cab lost control while negotiating a blind curve, a police official said.
He said rescuers swung into action and recovered three bodies from the scene. The six injured people were rushed to a hospital. The condition of three of them is stated to be critical, the official said.
“A Sumo vehicle veered off the road and fell into a gorge near Riyad village on Billawar-Katli road. The accident took place around 1.45 am on Friday when an overloaded Sumo car (HP 83/8180), on way to Malhar from Billawar plunged into a gorge,” said the official.
The deceased were identified as 68-year-old Rasal Chand, 65-year-old Janti, and 95-year-old Febu Begum, all residents of Malhar.
Police have registered a case in this regard and started an investigation into the cause of the accident.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
