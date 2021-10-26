Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3 of family killed in Jalandhar accident
chandigarh news

3 of family killed in Jalandhar accident

Three members of a family were killed in a road accident in Jalandhar on Monday, while three other members sustained serious injuries
Among those killed in Jalandhar accident are Anoop Singh, 70, his wife, Surinder Kaur, 64, and granddaughter, Arsh Kaur, 5. (Getty Images/ Representational image)
Among those killed in Jalandhar accident are Anoop Singh, 70, his wife, Surinder Kaur, 64, and granddaughter, Arsh Kaur, 5. (Getty Images/ Representational image)
Updated on Oct 26, 2021 02:28 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Jalandhar

Three members of a family were killed in a road accident in Jalandhar on Monday, while three other members sustained serious injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Anoop Singh, 70, his wife, Surinder Kaur, 64, and granddaughter, Arsh Kaur, 5, while Arsh’s mother and two cousins sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The police said the family was going to Jalandhar in their car that hit a truck parked on the road from the rear near Kala Bakra village in the Bhogpur area. Three persons died on the spot. Passers-by rushed the injured to a hospital.

The police handed over the bodies to the family after conducting a post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered under Section 304-A and other relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code at the Bhogpur police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out