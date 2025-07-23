3 private schools in Shimla receive hoax bomb threats

Three private schools in Shimla received bomb threat emails on Wednesday morning, triggering panic among students and their parents, police said. The threats later turned out to be hoaxes. Three private schools in Shimla received bomb threat emails on Wednesday morning, triggering panic. (Representational photo)

After receiving information about the threats, police teams rushed to Edward School, Sacred Heart School, Dhalli, and Saraswati Paradise School, Sanjauli, in Shimla with bomb squads.

As the news broke, frantic parents called up the school authorities to enquire about the safety of their children and rushed to pick them up.

The students were promptly escorted out and a thorough search of the campuses was conducted.

However, no suspicious object was found, a police official said.

Efforts are being made to trace the IP address of the email sender. Police are also coordinating with their counterparts in other states which received similar threats, the official said.

Two private schools in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra also received bomb threat emails on Wednesday morning.

The Himachal Pradesh high court, district court premises, offices of deputy commissioners and the state secretariat have received bomb threats recently, but all of them turned out to be hoaxes.

Police have registered a case against unknown persons and are working with the cyber cell to trace the sender. The authorities have appealed to people to stay alert but refrain from paying attention to rumours.