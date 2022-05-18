300 Chandigarh government school students provided, books, stationery kits

The Competent Foundation, in association with the Chandigarh education department, on Tuesday held the second school-kit-distribution event at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Sector 18.

The kits, which included water bottles, lunch boxes, NCERT syllabus books, notebooks, geometry boxes and school bags, were distributed among 300 Class 10 students from different government schools.

Remembering the founder of the foundation, late Balramji Das Tandon in his address, UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit, who distributed the kits among the children, expressed delight over the foundation carrying on with the philanthropic endeavours.

Speaking about the blood donation drives initiated by the foundation, Purohit said one should not hesitate in donating blood and instead work towards strengthening the public upliftment initiatives.

Earlier, Competent Foundation president Sanjay Tandon apprised the dignitaries about the projects being run by the foundation.