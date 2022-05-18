300 Chandigarh government school students provided, books, stationery kits
The Competent Foundation, in association with the Chandigarh education department, on Tuesday held the second school-kit-distribution event at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Sector 18.
The kits, which included water bottles, lunch boxes, NCERT syllabus books, notebooks, geometry boxes and school bags, were distributed among 300 Class 10 students from different government schools.
Remembering the founder of the foundation, late Balramji Das Tandon in his address, UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit, who distributed the kits among the children, expressed delight over the foundation carrying on with the philanthropic endeavours.
Speaking about the blood donation drives initiated by the foundation, Purohit said one should not hesitate in donating blood and instead work towards strengthening the public upliftment initiatives.
Earlier, Competent Foundation president Sanjay Tandon apprised the dignitaries about the projects being run by the foundation.
-
Two held in Panchkula for carrying cattle in overloaded pickup truck
Police on Tuesday arrested two persons for overloading a pickup truck carrying cattle. Authorities had set up nakas after receiving a tip-off about the transfer of cattle in an overloaded truck with a Himachal registration number. The accused, identified as Amar Chand of Nalagarh, Himachal Pradesh, and Sohaib of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, were arrested on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.
-
Youth Congress presses for better cleanliness in Chandigarh, reduction of tax burden
A Chandigarh Youth Congress team gave a memorandum to mayor Sarbjit Kaur on the city's drop in the Swachh Survekshan 2021 and the growing tax burden on city residents.
-
Chandigarh’s evicted desert cooler pad vendors return to Sector 22
The peak summer season has lured chick and cane weavers, who prepare pads for air coolers, back to the spots in Sector 22 that they claim to have been doing business from for over three generations. Preparing the cooling pads is a fast-dying business as per the vendors here. Chandigarh Chick and Cane Market Association president Lokesh Negi was also found sitting at the usual spot in Sector 22.
-
Mohali agriculture department employees climb atop Kheti Bhawan, threaten self-immolation
Blurb: Employees, who have worked with the dept 11 years under Atma scheme, are seeking regularisation High drama was witnessed on Tuesday after six protesting contractual employees of the agriculture department went on the roof of Kheti Bhawan in Phase 6 with petrol-filled bottles and threatened that self-immolation in their demands of regularisation are not fulfilled. Till the filing of the report, the six employees were still camping atop of the Kheti Bhawan roof.
-
Police hunt 36-year-old for attacking woman with scissors in Ulhasnagar
Fugare was immediately held by her co-workers but he escaped. The woman suffered injuries on her back as he stabbed her with the scissors. Ulhasnagar Hill Line police station officials are investigating the matter and searching for the accused. Fugare was trying to patch up but she was not willing. On Monday afternoon, he entered the workshop where she was working. Her co-workers rushed to her help and held Fugare. However, he managed to escape.
