30-ft-tall statue of Bhagat Singh to come up at Mohali airport

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann will dedicate a 30-foot-tall statue of Bhagat Singh at the international airport here on September 28, the birth anniversary of the freedom fighter, according to an official statement.

Presiding over a meeting here on Thursday, Mann said the aesthetically designed statue has been made of gunmetal.

He expressed hope that this statue will go a long way to inspire the younger generations to serve the country zealously.

Mann said the statue will play a pivotal role in perpetuating the glorious legacy of this young martyr amongst the younger generations of Punjabi diaspora landing at the airport from within the country and across the globe.

He added that Bhagat Singh’s statue will also remind the supreme sacrifice made by him to commuters from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu-Kashmir and other states.

The young national hero is remembered not only for his heroism but also for his philosophy of socialism and fight against injustice, said Mann.