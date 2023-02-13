Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 30-year-old DJ found murdered in Ambala

30-year-old DJ found murdered in Ambala

chandigarh news
Updated on Feb 13, 2023 04:47 AM IST

The deceased was identified as Naveen Kumar, who lived in Sehla village of Mullana block in Ambala, said the local police

The DJ’s head, chest and back bore injuries caused by sharp-edged weapons and iron rods, said his father. (iStock)
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

Police have launched a murder probe after a 30-year-old disc jockey (DJ) was found dead with multiple injuries in Ambala’s Mullana on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Naveen Kumar, who lived in Sehla village of Mullana block.

In his complaint to the police, Naveen’s father Surjan Singh said his son had left home around noon on Saturday and never returned.

Later, he was informed that Naveen’s body was found near a park in Khera village. His head, chest and back bore injuries caused by sharp-edged weapons and iron rods. Investigators said the body was handed over to the family after an autopsy and the family had not raised suspicion on anyone so far. Further investigation is underway.

The victim is survived by his parents, wife and a five-year-old son.

