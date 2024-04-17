32% spike in first-time voters in Ludhiana

The number of first-time voters for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls has increased by 32% in the Ludhiana segment as compared to the 2019 general elections. “The youth of the state is leaving for greener pastures in Canada, Australia, New Zealand etc. What else could prove that the youth can’t see a future here?” questioned 19-year-old Agam, an undergraduate who will vote for the first time this election. (Getty image)

A total of 55,176 first-time electors have been registered, against 37,498 in 2019. A total of 26,57,462 voters, 12,39,510 female and 14,17,806 male, have registered so far.

“The youth of the state is leaving for greener pastures in Canada, Australia, New Zealand etc. What else could prove that the youth can’t see a future here?” questioned 19-year-old Agam, an undergraduate who will vote for the first time this election.

“Be it any election, assembly or the Lok Sabha, everyone talks about the importance of employment, but once in power, no one seems to care,” he said, and added that he would rather work here, hoping for the trend of youth moving overseas to stop.

Srishti, another first-time voter, said, “The dispensation has worked a lot on developing the infrastructure. Neatly carpeted highways welcome you wherever you go.”

District elections officials have been trying to reach out to first-time voters and encouraging them to participate in the electoral process.

Additional district election officer, Major (retd) Amit Sareen, said that they have been conducting camps in colleges across the city since February.

“We are trying our best to encourage our youth to understand the importance of their vote and show up for polls,” he said.

Punjab goes to polls in the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections on June 1.