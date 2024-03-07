 32-year-old man killed as speeding tractor rams into parked bike in Mohali - Hindustan Times
32-year-old man killed as speeding tractor rams into parked bike in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Mar 07, 2024 08:58 AM IST

The driver of the tractor, identified as Sanjiv Kumar of Mohali, fled the scene after abandoning his vehicle, which bore a Punjab registration number

A 32-year-old man was killed, while his friend sustained injuries in a hit-and-run incident where a speeding tractor trailer rammed into a stationary bike in Peer Muchalla, Zirakpur, on Tuesday.

The victim, who was rushed to the Dera Bassi civil hospital, was declared brought dead. (iStock)

The victim, Ghanshyam Verma of Uttar Pradesh (UP), worked as a labourer. He had been residing in Fatehpur, Panchkula. According to his cousin, Anish Verma, Ghanshyam was conversing with his friend while sitting on his parked bike when the speeding tractor-trailer rammed into the two-wheeler.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The victim, who was rushed to the Dera Bassi civil hospital, was declared brought dead. The driver of the tractor, identified as Sanjiv Kumar of Mohali, fled the scene after abandoning his vehicle, which bore a Punjab registration number.

Dhakoli police have registered a case against Sanjiv Kumar under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (causing damage to property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A search is on for the absconding driver.

