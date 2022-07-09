34 new Covid cases detected in Ludhiana
The district logged 34 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, as per a medical bulleting released by the health department on Friday.
The total count of Covid cases in the district has now reached 1,10,658, out of which 1,08,210 patients have recovered and 2,294 succumbed to the virus. There were 154 active cases in the district on Friday, of which 148 were under home isolation and the rest were admitted in different hospitals.
The administration has appealed to the residents to take precautions and adopt Covid-appropriate behavior while moving out.
-
Ludhiana | Now, shopkeepers have to obtain trade licence for TS1 certificate
In a bid to increase its revenue and catch hold of violators, the Ludhiana municipal corporation has imposed a condition that shopkeepers and industrialists will have to obtain trade licence, if they want to get TS1 certificate (no-objection certificate) from the civic body. As per the orders issued by MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal (copy with HT), it has also been made mandatory to obtain a trade licence in case of change of property ownership.
-
India’s pledge to sequester 2.5 to 3 GT CO2 in 15 years not a realistic target: Lele
PUNE Through calculations related to the amount of net carbon dioxide (CO2) sequestered by native or fast-growing trees over the land available for afforestation, it can be concluded India's Intended Nationally Determined Contributions (INDCs) to sequester 2.5 to 3 Gigaton CO2 in fifteen years is not a realistic target, said Sharachchandra Lele (aka Sharad Lele), a fellow in environmental policy and governance, Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology (ATREE).
-
Former SGPC chief’s son among 3 booked for criminal breach of trust
Inderjit Singh Makkar, the son of former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president late Avtar Singh Makkar, has been booked along with a Ghaziabad couple on the charges of criminal breach of trust and conspiracy in Ludhiana. The other accused have been identified as Rajesh Makan and his wife Sonia Makan. Inderjit's father had served as the SGPC president twice. He had died on December 21, 2019, following prolonged illness.
-
HC gives Punjab two weeks to submit plan on jammer installation in jails
The Punjab and Haryana high court has rapped the Punjab government for dilly-dallying on steps to improve security measures at jails, including installation of jammers. Court was informed by the counsels about the rampant use of phones inside jails, while also referring to how the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala had revealed that gangsters lodged in jails were using social media.
-
25 buildings to be self-demolished in Sion-Koliwada after an 8-year legal battle with BMC
Twenty five buildings that once housed 1,200 families at Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) Nagar in Sion-Koliwada will be razed to the ground starting Monday, after an eight year-long battle between residents and the civic body, which first issued demolition notices in 2014. The residents have undertaken to demolish the buildings and have appointed a private contractor. People in slums also live without electricity.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics