34-year-old Gurdaspur man shot dead at Baba Bakala fair

A 34-year-old man was shot dead during the Rakhar Puneya fair at Baba Bakala town of Amritsar on Wednesday night. Baba Bakala deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sukhwinderpal Singh said preliminary investigation has found that a scuffle broke out between the accused and the victim before he was shot dead.

The deceased was identified as Kamaljot Singh of Ghuman in Gurdaspur district.

Police said they have identified two of the accused as Himmat Singh and Bittu of Ghuman area in Gurdaspur and their raids are on to nab them.

He said a man who was accompanying the victim has also been absconding since the incident and raids were on to nab the accused.

Sources said the victim was rushed to a private hospital after he was shot at by the accused, but he was declared dead there. The incident took place around 11 pm, the sources added.

Police have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and various Sections of the Arms Act against the two accused and some unidentified persons at Beas police station.

