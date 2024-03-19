 3kg heroin seized along Pak border in Tarn Taran - Hindustan Times
3kg heroin seized along Pak border in Tarn Taran

Mar 19, 2024 06:34 AM IST

Chandigarh : More than 3kg of heroin was seized near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, a BSF spokesperson said on Monday.

The Border Security Force (BSF) troops found a black-coloured bag from near the “dargah” of Bodal Saha Peer Baba near Mehdipur village in Tarn Taran district at 12.05am on Monday, said the spokesperson.

They found six packets of heroin weighing 3.306 kg in the bag, said the spokesperson. A metal ring and four illumination strips were attached to the bag.

On Sunday, the BSF recovered a packet containing 610 grams of heroin near Naushera Dhalla village in Tarn Taran district on the border. A suspect was also apprehended in a follow-up operation.

3kg heroin seized along Pak border in Tarn Taran
