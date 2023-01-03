3-month-old infant among 5 killed as car rams into tree in Sirsa

Five persons, including a three-month-old infant, died and two others injured critically when their car rammed into a roadside tree near Mehnakhera village on the Sirsa-Rania road in Sirsa, the police said.

A spokesman of the Sirsa police said that the accident occurred after the driver of the car lost control over the wheels and the vehicle veered off the road and rammed into a tree.

“The impact was so fierce that the car broke into two pieces. Seven persons were travelling in the five-seater car. Two injured have been sent to a hospital, where they are undergoing treatment,” the spokesman added.

The victims have been identified as Parvati, Saraswati, Shabnam, Vikram and three- month-old baby Aarti. The ages of victims could not be ascertained. They were residents of Mehnakhera village and were coming back to the village after offering prayers at a religious place in Kharia village, about five km from the village. The police rushed to the spot after the mishap and took the injured persons, Sandeep and Banti, to hospital.