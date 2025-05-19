4 held with 4.25kg heroin, 1.97 lakh in drug money in Punjab’s Ferozepur

The Ferozepur police arrested four people with 4.25kg of heroin and ₹1.97 lakh in drug money on Monday. The Ferozepur police arrested four people with 4.25kg of heroin and ₹ 1.97 lakh in drug money on Monday.

Senior superintendent of police Bhupinder Singh Sidhu identified the four accused as Swaran Singh, 20, of Kamale Wala village, Gurwant Singh, 30, of Maste Wala, Sandeep Singh, 23, of Hazara Ram Singh Wala and Manpreet Singh, 27, from Nurpur village, all in Ferozepur district.

The police impounded the car being used for smuggling the contraband.

Gurwant Singh has a criminal past with five cases registered against him, including under the Arms and NDPS Acts. Manpreet also has two prior cases, including one under the NDPS Act, in which 80g of heroin was recovered from him, the SSP said.

In a separate case on Sunday, police arrested Pathi, 22, of Isa Nagari in Makhu, Ferozepur. He was found in possession of a country-made .315 bore pistol and a live cartridge.