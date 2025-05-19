Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

4 held with 4.25kg heroin, 1.97 lakh in drug money in Punjab’s Ferozepur

ByHT Correspondent
May 19, 2025 03:55 PM IST

Ferozepur police arrested four men with 4.25kg heroin and ₹1.97 lakh. Two have criminal records, and a separate arrest involved a pistol.

The Ferozepur police arrested four people with 4.25kg of heroin and 1.97 lakh in drug money on Monday.

The Ferozepur police arrested four people with 4.25kg of heroin and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.97 lakh in drug money on Monday.
The Ferozepur police arrested four people with 4.25kg of heroin and 1.97 lakh in drug money on Monday.

Senior superintendent of police Bhupinder Singh Sidhu identified the four accused as Swaran Singh, 20, of Kamale Wala village, Gurwant Singh, 30, of Maste Wala, Sandeep Singh, 23, of Hazara Ram Singh Wala and Manpreet Singh, 27, from Nurpur village, all in Ferozepur district.

The police impounded the car being used for smuggling the contraband.

Gurwant Singh has a criminal past with five cases registered against him, including under the Arms and NDPS Acts. Manpreet also has two prior cases, including one under the NDPS Act, in which 80g of heroin was recovered from him, the SSP said.

In a separate case on Sunday, police arrested Pathi, 22, of Isa Nagari in Makhu, Ferozepur. He was found in possession of a country-made .315 bore pistol and a live cartridge.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 4 held with 4.25kg heroin, 1.97 lakh in drug money in Punjab’s Ferozepur
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 19, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On