40-year-old killed by brother over monetary issue in Haryana’s Jind

A 40-year-old man was allegedly killed by his brother and others with sharp-edged weapons on Saturday night, police said on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Ram Mehar, alias Rama, of Jind, said police. (iStock)

The deceased has been identified as Ram Mehar, alias Rama, of Jind, said police. The deceased was doing pig farming.

A spokesman of Jind police said that Ram Mehar and his younger brother Sonu quarrelled over monetary dispute on Saturday night, adding the latter along with his nephews and friends attacked the former with sharp-edged weapons.

“The accused later took the body of Ram Mehar and went to a railway line to show the murder as suicide incident. When the train came, they fled from the spot. A case of murder has been registered against Sonu and others. The victim’s body was sent to the civil hospital for the post-mortem examination. A manhunt has been launched to arrest them,” the spokesman added.