42% Mohali property owners yet to pay up tax

With just five days left to pay property tax without penalty for the financial year 2022-23, Mohali municipal corporation (MC) has issued notices to around 2,500 chronic defaulters, who have not paid their dues for many years. According to officials, there are 42,130 taxable properties in Mohali city but at least 18,000 owners (42%) have not paid the tax for this year. The last date to pay the tax is December 31.

Government offices, the main defaulters

Mohali MC has a long list of defaulters, who have to pay pending dues to the tune of ₹10 crore. Notably, government offices, including the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), are among the major offenders. GMADA’s pending property tax adds up to around ₹6.90 crore, the police department has to pay over ₹2 crore for its buildings in the city, DC office building’s defaulting amount is ₹30 lakh and that of Labour Bhawan, Mohali, is ₹5 lakh. MC has also issued notices to these government buildings seeking clearance of property tax at the earliest.

“GMADA, which has the most pending property tax dues, continues to default in paying the tax since 2014-15. We will rigorously pursue the defaulters as we also need money to maintain the city,” said a senior MC official.

Target met

The MC had set a target to collect ₹22.14 crore this financial year, which, according to officials, was met on September 30 this year.

“So far this year, we have collected ₹23.64 crore as property tax but are looking to increase collections as much as possible. For this, we are holding citywide camps, where people can visit till December 31 to file their property tax. They also have the option of filing it online or at the MC office itself,” shared an MC officer.

The MC had on Monday organised a camp at the Sector 70 community centre. On Tuesday, a camp will be held at the Sector 69 community centre. Another camp is scheduled at Phase 7 community centre on Wednesday.

“We managed to collect ₹16 lakh tax on Monday. Our staff will work on Saturday and Sunday as well so that people can visit the MC office even on holidays to pay the tax,” an official said.

MC commissioner Navjot Kaur, said, “I urge people to pay the property tax before December 31 to avoid a 10% penalty. We are going to take stern action against chronic defaulters. In case of long pending dues, MC may exercise its power to seal or attach the property after December 31.”

