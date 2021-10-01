Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 42-year-old bludgeons friend to death in Panchkula, arrested
Panchkula police said the accused initially claimed that the victim had attacked him and he retaliated in defence, but later confessed to killing him. (REUTERS)
42-year-old bludgeons friend to death in Panchkula, arrested

Attacked friend with an iron rod in a fit of rage after he poured him lesser liquor during a drinking session, said police
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 03:40 AM IST

A 42-year-old man has been arrested for bludgeoning his friend to death with an iron rod after their drinking session went awry in Panchkula’s Industrial Area, Phase 1, on Wednesday night.

Police said the crime came to light after the victim, Pardeep, a labourer, was found dead, with a blood-smeared iron rod lying next to him.

Meanwhile, the accused, Sohan Pal, also a labourer, reached the Sector-19 police post claiming that Pardeep had attacked him during a fight.

As police confirmed the sequence of events and questioned Pal, he confessed he had killed Pardeep with an iron rod.

Pal told the police that while they were having drinks, Pardeep served him lesser liquor, which led to an argument. In a fit of rage, he grabbed an iron rod lying nearby and bludgeoned Pardeep to death.

He has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. He was produced before court and sent to one-day police remand.

