close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 4.35 L unemployed youth registered with HKRNL: CM Khattar

4.35 L unemployed youth registered with HKRNL: CM Khattar

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Dec 20, 2023 08:44 AM IST

In a written reply to independent Member of Legislative Assembly from Meham, Balraj Kundu’s unstarred question, CM Khattar said the HKRNL was established under the companies act, 2013 on October 13, 2021, with mission among others, to target socio-economically disadvantaged candidates for skilling and deployment based on predefined criteria, to arrange for deployment of skilled and semi-skilled manpower in government/ private establishments on demand basis

Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said that as many as 4. 35 lakh unemployed youths in the state have been registered with Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited (HKRNL) till date and a about 1.18 lakh youths have got employment through HKRNL so far.

CM Manohar Lal Khattar (HT Photo)
CM Manohar Lal Khattar (HT Photo)

In a written reply to independent Member of Legislative Assembly from Meham, Balraj Kundu’s unstarred question, CM Khattar said the HKRNL was established under the companies act, 2013 on October 13, 2021, with mission among others, to target socio-economically disadvantaged candidates for skilling and deployment based on predefined criteria, to arrange for deployment of skilled and semi-skilled manpower in government/ private establishments on demand basis.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

Kundu had asked what were the reasons behind establishing HKRNL, number of unemployed youths registered upon so far and those who get employment through HKRNL.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out