4.35 L unemployed youth registered with HKRNL: CM Khattar

Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said that as many as 4. 35 lakh unemployed youths in the state have been registered with Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited (HKRNL) till date and a about 1.18 lakh youths have got employment through HKRNL so far. CM Manohar Lal Khattar (HT Photo)

In a written reply to independent Member of Legislative Assembly from Meham, Balraj Kundu’s unstarred question, CM Khattar said the HKRNL was established under the companies act, 2013 on October 13, 2021, with mission among others, to target socio-economically disadvantaged candidates for skilling and deployment based on predefined criteria, to arrange for deployment of skilled and semi-skilled manpower in government/ private establishments on demand basis.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

Kundu had asked what were the reasons behind establishing HKRNL, number of unemployed youths registered upon so far and those who get employment through HKRNL.