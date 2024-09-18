4.5-kg heroin seized, woman peddler arrested in Amritsar

A trans-border narcotic smuggling network has been busted with the arrest of a drug smuggler, identified as Kanwaljit Kaur, alias Massi, of Golden Avenue in Hargobindpura of Chheharta, after recovering 4.58-kg heroin from her possession, said Amritsar commissioner of police Ranjit Singh Dhillon here on Tuesday. Three persons have been arrested with firearms in another case. (HT Photo)

Addressing a press conference, Dhillon said Kanwaljit Kaur and her son-in-law Jugraj Singh, a resident of the same area, were directly in touch with various Pakistan-based drug smugglers and had been engaged in drug trafficking. Drones were being used to transport drug consignments from Pakistan, he said. Investigations are ongoing to establish backward and forward linkages in this case.

Sharing operation details, the commissioner of police said police teams had received reliable inputs that Kaur had retrieved a drug consignment, which was in her possession. He said that acting swiftly on the inputs, police teams from the Chheharta police station, under the supervision of DCP (investigation) Harpreet Singh Mander, ADCP City-2 Abhimanyu Rana and ACP (west) Swaranjit Singh, laid a trap and successfully arrested the accused from her rented residence in Golden Avenue, Hargobindpura, Chheharta. Further investigations are ongoing, he added.

A case has been registered under Section 21 (C) of the NDPS Act at the Chheharta police station in Amritsar.

In another case, a police team from the Cantonment police station, acting on a tip-off, arrested three persons — Vishal Kumar, Naresh Kumar, alias Mani, and Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, all residents of Dande village, falling under the Gharinda police station. A pistol (.30 bore) along with seven live cartridges, a .315 bore pistol (desi katta in local parlance) along with an empty shell and a car have been seized.

A case has been registered under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act, the police added.