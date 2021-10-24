47 students among 258 to test Covid positive in HP

Himachal Pradesh’s Covid count increased to 2,22,569 on Saturday, after 258 more people, including 47 school students, tested positive for the virus.

The death toll climbed to 3,718 after one patient succumbed to the infection. Among the fresh cases, 116 were reported from Kangra, of which 26 were schoolchildren. Forty-four people tested positive in Hamirpur, 25 in Bilaspur, 24 each in Mandi and Una,13 in Shimla, seven in Chamba, two each in Kinnaur and Solan and one in Kullu. The active case tally climbed to 1,578 while recoveries reached 2,17,256 after 163 people recuperated.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with 50,161 cases, followed by Mandi where 31,466 people tested positive and Shimla that has recorded 27,449 cases.