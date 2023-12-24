4th Global Alumni meet: Nostalgia, bonhomie, gratitude: PU alumni reminisce the good old days

From professors who shaped their minds to classmates who stood by each other to the delectable meals on campus, alumni looked back with nostalgia as they gathered for the fourth global alumni meet at Panjab University (PU) on Saturday. From left: Former PU V-C Arun Kumar Grover, environmental activist Vandana Shiva, Government of India’s principal scientific advisor Ajay Kumar Sood and other old students at the department of physics during the global alumni meet at Panjab University on Saturday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Over 1,000 alumni, including 150 NRIs, had reached the campus to relive the good old days and see how far their alma mater had come since they passed out.

At the Physics department, the bonhomie was hard to miss. In attendance were Government of India’s principal scientific advisor Ajay Kumar Sood, environmental activist Vandana Shiva and two former vice-chancellors of the varsity, Arun Kumar Grover and KN Pathak.

Shiva, whose batch passed out in 1973, marveled at the many changes that have come about in the department. Among the first things she noticed was how the department now has air-conditioners.

Shiva, whose batch is celebrating their golden jubilee year, said that PU had inculcated in her a spirit of enquiry, which she continues to carry.

On a lighter note, she recalled how dressing in her mother’s old saris had earned her the nickname of ‘Mataji’ from her batchmates.

Sood, who was part of the 1972-batch, reminisced about how he learnt so much about life, and not just Physics, when he was a student here. “Many of those lessons helped me in later stages of life,” said Sood. He also recalled with a smile how he relished the ‘Rajma Chawal’ served at the hostel and how being in the good books of the mess staff would earn them an extra helping of fried onions that were served on the side.

Former V-C KN Pathak, who used to be their teacher, revealed how he had to prepare extra hard before their classes so that he “could answer the queries of such bright students”.

Former V-C AK Grover remarked how they were all toppers as there was no competition between the students and all were willing to help each other.

Feel proud of my PU background: Kiran Bedi

Former lieutenant governor of Puducherry, Kiran Bedi, while speaking at the main programme at the law auditorium said that she feels a sense of pride when people discover she studied at PU. Bedi had passed out with a master’s in political science in the 1970 batch. She suggested that PU should fix a date, preferably its Foundation Day in October, for holding alumni events so that the NRI alumni can plan their visits accordingly. Bedi also said she was open to joining the varsity as a professor if she was invited to do so.

Rajya Sabha member Vikram Sahney spoke about the history of PU and how it started from Lahore. He added that PU has been made the nodal centre for developing course material in Punjabi by University Grants Commission, but no grant has been received. He also donated ₹1 crore for building more reading space at the AC Joshi Library.

A plaque was unveiled at Dr Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology, PU, to honour Arun Verma, chairman and CEO of Nova Asset Management, USA, for his donation of ₹3.5 crore which is the biggest that PU has ever received.

PU vice-chancellor Renu Vig spoke about the contributions made by the various alumni members and shared the recent achievements of the varsity.

(With inputs from Shreya Suman)