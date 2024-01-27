 5 dead as CNG car bursts into flames after collision with truck in Jalandhar - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 5 dead as CNG car bursts into flames after collision with truck in Jalandhar

5 dead as CNG car bursts into flames after collision with truck in Jalandhar

ByHT Correspondent, Hoshiarpur
Jan 27, 2024 01:14 PM IST

The truck driver was also injured and admitted to the Dasuya civil hospital. As per eyewitnesses, the Maruti Ciaz, run on CNG, was in high speed and hit an unidentified vehicle before ramming into the truck. As a result of the collision, the CNG cylinder of the car burst into flames.

Five persons were charred to death after the CNG car they were travelling in burst into flames following a collision with a truck on the Jalandhar-Pathankot road near Unchi Bassi on Friday night.

The victims, all hailing from Jalandhar, were on the way back home from Pathankot when the tragedy struck. (HT File/Representational image)
The victims, all hailing from Jalandhar, were on the way back home from Pathankot when the tragedy struck. (HT File/Representational image)

The victims, all hailing from Jalandhar, were on the way back home from Pathankot when the tragedy struck. The truck driver was also injured and admitted to the Dasuya civil hospital.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

As per eyewitnesses, the Maruti Ciaz, run on CNG, was in high speed and hit an unidentified vehicle before ramming into the truck. As a result of the collision, the CNG cylinder of the car burst into flames. While four of its occupants died on the spot, the fifth succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

Assistant sub inspector Sarabjit Singh of the Dasuya police station said no case has been registered so far but the matter is being probed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On