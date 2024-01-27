5 dead as CNG car bursts into flames after collision with truck in Jalandhar

Five persons were charred to death after the CNG car they were travelling in burst into flames following a collision with a truck on the Jalandhar-Pathankot road near Unchi Bassi on Friday night. The victims, all hailing from Jalandhar, were on the way back home from Pathankot when the tragedy struck. (HT File/Representational image)

The victims, all hailing from Jalandhar, were on the way back home from Pathankot when the tragedy struck. The truck driver was also injured and admitted to the Dasuya civil hospital.

As per eyewitnesses, the Maruti Ciaz, run on CNG, was in high speed and hit an unidentified vehicle before ramming into the truck. As a result of the collision, the CNG cylinder of the car burst into flames. While four of its occupants died on the spot, the fifth succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

Assistant sub inspector Sarabjit Singh of the Dasuya police station said no case has been registered so far but the matter is being probed.