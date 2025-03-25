5 IAS, 1 PCS officers shifted in Punjab

The Punjab government on Monday transferred five Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and one Punjab Civil Service (PCS) officers. 2023-batch PCS officer Ajit Pal Singh has been posted as deputy secretary, sports and youth services, with additional charge as deputy director of the same department. (Representational image)

Alok Shekhar, a 1994-batch IAS officer, has been posted as additional chief secretary-cum-financial commissioner, co-operation, with additional charge as ACS home affairs, replacing Gurkirat Kirpal Singh.

Jaspreet Talwar, 1995-batch IAS officer, will take over as ACS planning, with additional charge as ACS mines and geology, relieving Gurkirat Kirpal Singh of his additional charge. Talwar has been given additional charge as ACS jails and ACS justice as well, replacing Alok Shekhar.

Ajit Balaji Joshi, 2003-batch IAS officer, has been transferred as administrative secretary, rural development and panchayats, with additional charge as secretary taxation, taking over Jaspreet Talwar’s additional charge.

Basant Garg, 2005-batch IAS officer, has been posted as secretary, agriculture and farmers’ welfare. Dilraj Singh, 2005-batch IAS officer, has been transferred as secretary, parliamentary affairs, with additional charge as secretary, health and family welfare. He will also join as commissioner, gurdwara elections, relieving Gurkirat Kirpal Singh.

