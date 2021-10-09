Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 5 more pvt buses impounded in Punjab for non-payment of taxes
chandigarh news

The transport department impounded five more buses of private companies plying without paying tax in Ferozepur district on Friday
The buses impounded in Ferozepur, Punjab, belong to New Deep, Nagpal Bus Service, Raj and Jujhar bus service
Published on Oct 09, 2021
By HT Correspondent

The transport department impounded five more buses of private companies plying without paying tax in Ferozepur district on Friday.

Assistant transport officer (ATO) Pardeep Singh Dhillon said the flying squad of the regional transport authority, Ferozepur, had found these five buses operating without paying tax during the checking of their documents. These are two buses of New Deep, one each of Nagpal Bus Service, Raj and Jujhar bus service.

Reiterating commitment to ensure a transparent and efficacious system in the department, transport minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said those not paying taxes would not be spared and strict action would be taken against all defaulters.

Saturday, October 09, 2021
