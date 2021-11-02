5 more test Covid positive in the Chandigarh tricity

Five more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the tricity on Monday, against nine cases detected on Sunday. No Covid-induced death was recorded in the tricity for the 27th consecutive day.

Three cases were reported in Chandigarh, followed by two in Mohali. However, Panchkula saw no new case. With fresh recoveries, the tricity’s active cases tally dropped to 70, with 34 patients still infected in Chandigarh, 25 in Mohali and 11 in Panchkula.

So far, Chandigarh has reported 65,354 positive cases, of which 64,500 have been cured and 820 have succumbed. In Mohali, the total cases recorded till date are 68,823, of which 67,730 patients have recovered and 1,068 have died. Panchkula’s caseload of 30,770 includes 30, 381 recoveries and 378 casualties.