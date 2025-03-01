Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

5 of family killed in roof collapse in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

ByPress Trust of India
Mar 01, 2025 03:58 PM IST

The incident occurred around 4.30am at Pandori Gola village of the border district, police said, adding the house was in a dilapidated condition.

Five members of a family died after the roof of their house collapsed while they were asleep in Tarn Taran district, police said on Saturday.

Five members of a family died after the roof of their house collapsed while they were asleep in Tarn Taran district, police said on Saturday. (Representational photo)
Five members of a family died after the roof of their house collapsed while they were asleep in Tarn Taran district, police said on Saturday. (Representational photo)

The incident occurred at around 4.30am at Pandori Gola village of the border district, the police said.

The house was in a dilapidated condition. Some waste material was kept at the roof of the house and because of its weight, it collapsed.

After the incident, neighbours took the victims to a hospital, where they were declared brought dead.

The deceased were identified as Gobinda Singh, 40, wife Amarjit Kaur, 36, their three children Gurlaal Singh, 17, Gurbaj Singh, 14, and daughter Ekam, 15.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On