5 of family killed in roof collapse in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Five members of a family died after the roof of their house collapsed while they were asleep in Tarn Taran district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred at around 4.30am at Pandori Gola village of the border district, the police said.

The house was in a dilapidated condition. Some waste material was kept at the roof of the house and because of its weight, it collapsed.

After the incident, neighbours took the victims to a hospital, where they were declared brought dead.

The deceased were identified as Gobinda Singh, 40, wife Amarjit Kaur, 36, their three children Gurlaal Singh, 17, Gurbaj Singh, 14, and daughter Ekam, 15.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem.