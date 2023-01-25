Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 5 youths prevented from joining militancy: J&K Police

5 youths prevented from joining militancy: J&K Police

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 25, 2023 12:40 AM IST

Security forces first traced these youths and they were subjected to sustained questioning; on their disclosure, it was learnt that these youths were in touch with terrorist handlers in Pakistan through social media to get recruited in terror outfits

Baramulla senior superintendent of police Amod Ashok Nagpuri with a senior army officer addresses a joint press conference regarding the rescue of five youths on Tuesday. (ANI)
Baramulla senior superintendent of police Amod Ashok Nagpuri with a senior army officer addresses a joint press conference regarding the rescue of five youths on Tuesday. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Security forces have busted a terrorist recruitment module in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir being run by Pakistani handlers through social media, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

“Five youths, including two juveniles, were rescued from terror folds, counselled and handed over to their parents in the Pattan area of Baramulla district,” senior superintendent of police Amod Nagpure told reporters in Pattan, 30 kilometres from here.

“As per information received from reliable sources, it was learnt that some youngsters are being enticed by terror handlers from Pakistan to join terrorist organisations,” he said. “The security forces first traced these youths and they were subjected to sustained questioning with the help of their parents. On their disclosure, it was learnt that these youths were in touch with terrorist handlers in Pakistan through social media to get recruited in terror outfits,” the official said.

He said the terror handlers were trying to radicalise them. “These boys, all in their teenage, have now been handed over to parents after their proper counselling,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out