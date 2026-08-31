₹500 crore being spent on modernising medical college equipment: Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the state government is working to provide state-of-the-art diagnostic services at all medical colleges in the state. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the state government is working to provide state-of-the-art diagnostic services at all medical colleges in the state. (Deepak Sansta)

“Modern equipment worth around ₹500 crore is being installed at these medical colleges. Such advanced machines are currently available only at AIIMS in Delhi. Similar facilities are not yet available even at AIIMS Bilaspur or in cities such as Ludhiana and Jalandhar,” said the chief minister while inaugurating a public health camp in the Kangu area of Nadaun Assembly constituency on Sunday.

He said that the installation of modern technology and equipment at medical colleges would strengthen diagnostic services and make them more accurate, enabling people to receive the right treatment without delay.

He said in addition to medical colleges, the state government is also appointing specialist doctors at all 70 Adarsh Medical Institutions so that people can access better healthcare close to their homes. He said the government is going to recruit 300 medical officers, 200 specialist doctors and 150 super-specialist doctors.

Says committed to welfare of employees, pensioners

The CM said that the Congress government is committed to the welfare of employees and pensioners, while the BJP is “merely indulging in politics” in the name of employees and pensioners. He said that full arrears, leave encashment and gratuity had been paid to pensioners aged above 67 years. He further announced that Class-IV employees who retired between January 1, 2016, and January 31, 2022, would be provided an additional amount of ₹20,000 over and above their salary arrears.

He said that directions would be issued to remove the condition related to basic pay for Class-I, Class-II and Class-III pensioners. Following the removal of this condition, all eligible pensioners would be paid 35% of their pending arrears. With this payment, a total of 57% of the employee’s arrears would stand cleared, he added.

He said that the state government would also provide Dearness Allowance (DA) to employees in due course. He said that these decisions had been made possible due to the financial prudence, fiscal discipline and responsible financial management of the state government.

Addressing a gathering at Dehra of Kangra district, the CM distributed cheques of financial assistance of ₹3,500 each to 800 fishermen under the ‘Mukhyamantri Machhuaara Samman Nidhi’ Yojana.

Sukhu lashed out at the previous BJP government for leaving Himachal “burdened with massive debt”.

Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of the inauguration of a public health camp in the Kangu area of Nadaun assembly constituency on Sunday, the CM accused the former BJP government of ruining Himachal’s financial health.

The CM’s statement comes at a point when the government is in process of raising a loan of ₹700 crore to meet its committed liabilities and development needs. The state’s loan has already crossed ₹1 lakh crore.

Sukhu said that when the Congress came to power and he assumed the office of CM, the state was carrying a debt of ₹76,707 crore. Additionally, the previous government had left behind liabilities worth around ₹10,000 crore related to employees.

He stated that the current government is forced to take on new loans just to repay the instalments of debts incurred by the previous administration.

Assures all possible help to trace missing Una engineer in Nepal

Thirty-two-year-old engineer Sukhwinder Rattan, a resident of Basdehra village in Una subdivision, has been reported missing following floods in Nepal. His father, Hussan Lal, said he had contacted the Una District Disaster Management Agency, which approached the authorities concerned in the Centre to seek assistance in locating his son.

The CM contacted Sukhvinder’s family and assured them of all possible assistance. Sukhvinder works as an engineer for a company in Nepal.

The CM said that he spoke over the phone with Shubham, Sukhvinder’s cousin. He affirmed that the state government stands with them during this difficult time.

Sukhu said that efforts are on to gather necessary information regarding Sukhvinder’s situation. He indicated that the Government of India would be contacted to facilitate the provision of required assistance.