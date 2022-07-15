500 crore to be spent on new campus of Ayush varsity: Haryana governor

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Thursday said the new campus of the Sri Krishna Ayush University would be built on 103 acres at Fatupur village in Kurukshetra and ₹500 crore will be spent on the construction of the new building of the university. He said the construction work will be carried out in the next 36 months.

Special secy gets additional charge as warehousing corporation MD

Chandigarh The Haryana government has given the additional charge of managing director (MD), Haryana State Warehousing Corporation to Shaleen, special secretary, revenue and disaster management. He replaces Sanjeev Verma.

Two women cops booked in Kaithal

KARNAL Two women police officials have been booked for allegedly assaulting a woman at the police station and forcibly entering her house in Kaithal city. As per the information, an FIR was registered as the woman accused head constables Babita and Seema Rani for assaulting her at her house and at the police station. The police said an FIR has been registered against Babita and Divya under Sections 323 and 452 of the Indian Penal Code and investigation is on.