Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 500 crore to be spent on new campus of Ayush varsity: Haryana governor
chandigarh news

500 crore to be spent on new campus of Ayush varsity: Haryana governor

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya said new campus of Sri Krishna Ayush University would be built on 103 acres at Fatupur village in Kurukshetra and 500 crore will be spent on its construction
Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya said the construction work of the new campus of Sri Krishna Ayush University will be carried out in the next 36 months. (HT File Photo)
Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya said the construction work of the new campus of Sri Krishna Ayush University will be carried out in the next 36 months. (HT File Photo)
Published on Jul 15, 2022 03:07 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Thursday said the new campus of the Sri Krishna Ayush University would be built on 103 acres at Fatupur village in Kurukshetra and 500 crore will be spent on the construction of the new building of the university. He said the construction work will be carried out in the next 36 months.

Other short stories

Special secy gets additional charge as warehousing corporation MD

Chandigarh The Haryana government has given the additional charge of managing director (MD), Haryana State Warehousing Corporation to Shaleen, special secretary, revenue and disaster management. He replaces Sanjeev Verma.

Two women cops booked in Kaithal

KARNAL Two women police officials have been booked for allegedly assaulting a woman at the police station and forcibly entering her house in Kaithal city. As per the information, an FIR was registered as the woman accused head constables Babita and Seema Rani for assaulting her at her house and at the police station. The police said an FIR has been registered against Babita and Divya under Sections 323 and 452 of the Indian Penal Code and investigation is on.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Freedom fighter Asaf Ali’s statue at the head of Asaf Ali Road.

    Delhiwale: A spot like no other

    This day, last year: hundreds of pigeons around freedom fighter Asaf Ali's statue. Yet, the place has been transformed. It is still not open, so nothing official about this sneak preview. Earlier, the plaza at the head of Asaf Ali Road was impossible to penetrate. Some months ago the plaza was barricaded. The photo above doesn't convey even half the beauty the place is exuding. Hoping the place is unveiled asap.

  • As per the latest figures of the Haryana agriculture department, over 22,685 farmers of the state have registered their 1.08 lakh acres for the direct seeded rice (DSR) scheme. (HT File Photo)

    7 Haryana districts fail to achieve DSR sowing target

    The cash-incentive scheme of the Haryana government launched to cut area under water-guzzling paddy cultivation by promoting the direct seeded rice (DSR) technique attracted a good response from farmers despite seven districts of the state failing to achieve the given target. As per the latest figures of the state agriculture department, over 22,685 farmers of the state have registered their 1.08 lakh acres for the direct seeded rice scheme.

  • Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann, who had resigned his seat in 1990 after he was denied entry to the House over his insistence to carry kirpan into the session, said that he will see whether he was allowed to follow the constitutional and legal rights or not. (ANI File Photo)

    Carrying kirpan is constitutional right of Sikhs: Sangrur MP

    Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann said on Thursday that carrying kirpan or religious symbols is the constitutional right of every Sikh. He said Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar should stake claims on the parts of Uttar Pradesh instead of seeking land for new a separate building for the state assembly in Chandigarh. He said that he will continue to fight for the rights of Sikhs.

  • The Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda told reporters at a press briefing that Haryana has a complete right over Chandigarh in the 60:40 ratio. (HT File Photo)

    Separate assembly building: Government diluting Haryana’s claim over Chandigarh, says Hooda

    Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday accused the BJP-JJP coalition government of diluting Haryana's claim over Chandigarh by seeking a separate assembly building. The Leader of the Opposition told reporters at a press briefing that Haryana has a complete right over Chandigarh in the 60:40 ratio. He alleged that whether it is Chandigarh or Bhakra Beas Management Board, the state government is hurting the rights of Haryana, everywhere.

  • Mangled remains of the car that hit a tree in Mahendragarh’s Narnaul on Wednesday night. (HT Photo)

    5 men killed as car hits tree at Narnaul in Mahendragarh

    Rohtak Five men working with the Army's engineering branch at Delhi were killed when the car in which they were travelling hit a tree near Raghunathpura bypass in Mahendragarh's Narnaul on Wednesday night, said the police. The deceased have been identified as Hajari Lal, 56 of Pataudi in Gurugram, Gautam Saini, 31, a resident of Narnaul, Hansraj, 55 of Sonepat, Jai Bhagwan, 45 of Kaithal and a native of Delhi, 49, Om Prakash.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 15, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out