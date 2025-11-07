556th Guru Nanak birth anniversary: Pak rejects charge of turning back Hindu pilgrims

Pakistan on Thursday rejected the allegations that some Indian Hindus, who were part of a Sikh group, were denied entry into the country as “unfounded and misleading”. Approximately 2,200 pilgrims were issued visas for the celebrations that are centred at Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak, in Pakistan’s Punjab province. (AFP)

A group of nearly 1,900 Sikh pilgrims crossed over to Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah border for the 556th Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary celebrations on Tuesday. Approximately 2,200 pilgrims were issued visas for the celebrations that are centred at Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak, in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

At least 14 Hindu pilgrims, part of the jatha that was given a visa, were denied entry by Pakistan authorities at the Wagah border check post. These pilgrims, with Indian passports but having Pakistani origin, were sent back, said people privy to the information. “Other Hindu devotees who are part of the jatha faced no hassle in crossing over to Pakistan,” an official, privy to development, said, pleading anonymity.

“Pakistan categorically rejects the unfounded and misleading allegations that members of the Hindu community were denied entry into its territory,” foreign office spokesperson Tahir Husaain Andrabi said in response to media queries.

He said that a very small number of individuals were found to possess incomplete documentation and were unable to provide satisfactory responses to immigration authorities. Consequently, they were requested to return to the Indian side in accordance with standard procedures.

“To suggest that these individuals were denied entry on religious grounds is completely incorrect and mischievous,” the spokesperson said, adding that Pakistan has always welcomed pilgrims of all faiths.

He further clarified that the action taken was purely administrative, consistent with Pakistan’s sovereign right to regulate entry into its territory.