5-year jail for duo who snatched woman’s gold mangalsutra in Panchkula

Two years after two youths snatched a woman’s mangalsutra at the Sector-15 market in Panchkula in July 2022, a local court has awarded them five-year imprisonment. “The convicts in furtherance of common intention snatched mangalsutra from complainant which was recovered from the possession of convict Shadabh. As such convicts do not deserve any leniency in the matter of sentence,” ruled the Panchkula court. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The court of district and sessions judge Ved Parkash Sirohi on Monday also imposed a fine of ₹25000 on the convicts, Aarif, 21, and Shadabh Khan, 24, both hailing from Uttar Pradesh, and presently staying in Dayalpur village in Mohali.

“I find no ground to grant the benefit of legislation which was not in existence at the time of commission of the offence,” ruled the court while turning down the request of lienency under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which came into effect on July 1, and provides for a jail term of three years for snatching.

Public prosecutor Akash Tanwar had argued that as both had criminal history, the convicts did not deserve any leniency and should be awarded stringent punishment to send message to other like-minded people in society.

Arif was convicted and awarded five-year jail term in June this year in connection to an FIR registered against him under Sections 379A and 473 of IPC and Arms Act, while Shadabh is under trial for a case registered under Sections 379A, 411 and 201 of IPC.

Police had filed untraced report, victim identified accused

In her complaint, Namita, a resident of Sector 15, had said that she, along with her 10-year-old daughter, had gone to the Sector 15 market on July 20, 2022. On their way back, two youths on a Honda Activa snatched her gold mangalsutra. She tried to chase them, but they managed to flee.

The complainant could note only the last four digits of the scooter’s registration number, but the number plate later turned out to be fake. Unable to crack the case, police had submitted an untraced report in court on September 29, 2022.

In January 2023, police arrested Aarif in this case after he was arrested in connection with another FIR registered on October 14, 2022, and he confessed his involvement in the present case along with co-accused Shadabh, who was already in custody in connection with an FIR registered on September 4, 2022. The mangalsutra was subsequently recovered after their disclosure.

While testifying in court, the victim had identified both accused, which helped in their conviction.