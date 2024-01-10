6 die in road accidents in Shimla, Sirmaur

At least six people lost their lives in two road accidents in Shimla and Sirmaur districts of Himachal on Tuesday. Mangled remains of a car after it met with an accident in Shimla on Tuesday. Four passengers died in the accident. (ANI)

In the first accident, four people died when the car in which they were travelling plunged into a deep gorge after the driver lost control of the vehicle here on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place near Nandpur village. The deceased have been identified as Manish, 42, and his wife Anjana, 38, Jagat Ram, 70, and his wife Bimla, 60, all residents of Jubbal tehsil, they said.

All occupants of the vehicle died on the spot, said Shimla superintendent of police (SP) Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi.

A police team from Sawra police station is at the spot and trying to retrieve the bodies, which will be taken to Civil Hospital, Jubbal for post-mortem, he said.

17 injured as overloaded Bolero jeep falls into gorge

At least two persons were killed on the spot while 17 others sustained injuries when an overloaded Bolero Camper jeep they were travelling in rolled into a deep gorge in Sirmaur district on Tuesday, police said.

The mishap took place on Bobri-Bashwa road near Bashwa village under Shillai sub-division, they said.

Paonta deputy superintendent of police Manvendra Thakur said that a police team from Shillai rushed to the spot on receiving information and began the rescue operation with the help of the villagers.

After getting first aid treatment at the Shillai Hospital, the injured were being shifted to the Paonta Civil Hospital for further treatment, he added.

The DSP said the post-mortem of two passengers killed in the accident is being conducted. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, said Thakur, adding the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

Local resident Pratap Singh, who was present at the place of the accident, said that both the deceased were locals and have been identified as Kareena, 19, the daughter of Fakirchand -- a resident of Handari village -- and Mohan Singh, 62, the son of Pritam Singh -- a resident of Bashwa village.

Shillai tahsildar Jai Singh Thakur said that ₹25,000 each has been given to the next of the kin of the deceased and ₹5,000 to each injured person.