62-year-old man found bludgeoned to death in Ludhiana

Residents were shocked to stumble upon the body of an elderly person lying in a pool of blood in Dr Ambedkar Nagar of Model Town late on Friday.

The victim, identified as Tarsem Lal, alias Baba, 62, had been living alone in a rented accommodation.Police said the assailants and the victim had been drinking alcohol before the murder took place. A blood-soaked wooden log was found near the body, they said, adding that the victim was bludgeoned to death.

Vinod Kumar, who found the body, said that he was passing by the victim’s house when he saw Tarsem lying on the floor. He raised the alarm and informed the police.

Inspector Inderjit Singh, station house officer at the Model Town police station, said that Tarsem had been living in the area for a long time. As per the neighbours, they had never seen any relative or kin visit him. Tarsem used to work at a dhaba outside the railway station, but after lockdown was imposed in the city, he would stay in his room and cook food for labourers.

A case under Section 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified accused.